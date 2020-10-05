White House press secretary tests positive for COVID-19

No reporters, producers or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit, McEnany said. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

McEnany has become the highest-ranking White House official to be tested positive for COVID-19 after President Donald Trump and the first lady tested positive for the deadly virus that has so far killed more than 200,000 Americans this year.

“After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms,” McEnany said in a statement posted on Twitter.

No reporters, producers or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit, she said.

“Moreover, I definitively had no knowledge of Hope Hicks diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday,” she said, referring to her press meet in the White House while not wearing a mask.

A close aide of the president and the first lady, Hicks was the first senior White House official last week to have tested positive. Soon thereafter Trump and his wife Melania tested positive.

“As an essential worker I have worked diligently to provide needed information to the American People at this time. With my recent positive test I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American People remotely,” McEnany said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.