White House to celebrate Independence Day with live concert, firework show

The White House is celebrating Fourth of July with an afternoon picnic, fireworks and a live concert in the evening. (File) The White House is celebrating Fourth of July with an afternoon picnic, fireworks and a live concert in the evening. (File)

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are set for their second Fourth of July celebrations at the White House. With an afternoon lunch for military families, the celebration will be followed by the customary fireworks and a live concert on the South Lawn in the evening.

“Hosted by the National Park Service and the National Park Foundation, the 90 minute event will feature live performances from musical artists Sara Evans, pianist Lola Astanova, former American Idol finalist Jax, recent American Idol finalist Jonny Brenns, “The President’s Own” United States Marines Band, The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters, and The United States Air Force Band’s Max Impact,” according to the White House.

The concert will be live telecasted by Hallmark Channel. First Lady Melania Trump welcomed this addition to the annual celebration and said, ” Americans will be able to tune in from their homes and be part of the festivities.”

Compared to the event at the White House, a horde of celebrities will be performing at PBS’s annual broadcast, “A Capitol Fourth,” which will be aired at the same time. The Beach Boys, Pentatonix, Jimmy Buffett and the cast of the Broadway show “Escape to Margaritaville,” Chita Rivera, Luke Combs, the Temptations and more are set to play according to the Washington Post.

Ever since the Trump administration, big stars have turned down opportunities to perform at the White House not wanting to upset their fans.

Performing this year, American Idol finalist Jax received a lot of flax from her fans. However, she justified her stance by saying “I would have jumped at the chance to perform for any president.”

I would have jumped at the chance to perform for any president. It’s an honor & once in a lifetime opportunity to perform at the White House for a military event, given that my brother is a Marine & father a 9/11 first responder. Telling me to burn in hell seems counterproductive https://t.co/LdH00yUABO — JAX (@Jax) June 27, 2018

The concert is scheduled to air live at 8 pm (Eastern Standard Time).

