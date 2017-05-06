White House fires its first female chief usher

The White House Chief Usher, which is not a political position, is to run the White House executive mansion (Source: AP Photo/Representational) The White House Chief Usher, which is not a political position, is to run the White House executive mansion (Source: AP Photo/Representational)

White House Chief Usher Angella Reid, who was appointed in 2011 under President Barack Obama, has been fired, officials said. “We left on very good terms and wish her the very best and certainly hope for great things for her in the future,” Xinhua news agency quoted a White House spokeswoman as saying, without giving any reason for the move.

“However, it’s not uncommon that you might have a transition when a new administration comes in and it’s simply nothing more than that,” Sanders said, adding that the deputy chief usher would step into an acting role for now.

Reid became the first woman and second African-American to hold this job. She was previously the general manager at the Ritz Carlton in Pentagon City, just outside Washington.

The White House Chief Usher, which is not a political position, is to run the White House executive mansion, overseeing its staff and all major events at the residence and working closely with the first family.

