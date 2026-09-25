Who attended the White House State dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping?

President Donald Trump talks with China's President Xi Jinping during a State Dinner in the East Room of the White House. (Photo: AP)
More than 130 guests attended a White House state dinner on Thursday hosted by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in honour of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, according to a guest list released by the White House. The Chinese delegation was notably small, with just seven officials accompanying Xi and Peng alongside the two presidential couples.
The American side, by contrast, featured a heavy presence of top tech executives, with major companies including Nvidia, Apple, Meta and OpenAI represented. Guests included Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Apple’s Tim Cook.
Here is the list of invited guests, according to the White House press office. US officials
White House, September 24, 2026
Who got a seat at Trump and Xi’s table
The official state dinner guest list, released by the White House on September 24, 2026. Pick a group to see who was in the room.
134guests invited
134 guests, 95 invitations17 from Beijing's side16 tech bosses at one dinner3 Supreme Court justices3 Fox News hostsFed chair Kevin Warsh on the listBoth Google chiefs, Brin and PichaiOpenAI sent two134 guests, 95 invitations17 from Beijing's side16 tech bosses at one dinner3 Supreme Court justices3 Fox News hostsFed chair Kevin Warsh on the listBoth Google chiefs, Brin and PichaiOpenAI sent two
President Donald Trump
Host
with Melania Trump
JD Vance
Vice President
with Usha Vance
Marco Rubio
Secretary of State
with Jeanette Rubio
Scott Bessent
Treasury Secretary
with John Freeman
Pete Hegseth
Secretary of War
Howard Lutnick
Commerce Secretary
with Allison Lutnick
Jamieson Greer
US Trade Representative
with Marlo Greer
Susie Wiles
Chief of Staff
Stephen Miller
Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy; Homeland Security Advisor
with Katie Miller
Dan Scavino
Deputy Chief of Staff
with Erin Scavino
David Perdue
Ambassador to China
with Bonnie Perdue
Todd Blanche
Attorney General
with Kristine Blanche
John Ratcliffe
CIA Director
with Michelle Ratcliffe
Jay Clayton
Director, Office of the DNI
Gen. Dan Caine
Chairman, Joint Chiefs
Steve Witkoff
Special Envoy, Middle East
Chris Wright
Energy Secretary
Robert F. Kennedy
Health & Human Services Secretary
with Cheryl Hines
Linda McMahon
Education Secretary
Doug Burgum
Interior Secretary
with Kathryn Burgum
Sean Duffy
Transportation Secretary
with Rachel Campos-Duffy
Russell Vought
OMB Director
Lee Zeldin
EPA Administrator
Keith Sonderling
Acting Labor Secretary
Kelly Loeffler
Small Business Administrator
with Jeff Sprecher
David Sacks
Co-chair, PCAST
Meredith O’Rourke
The O’Rourke Group
President Xi Jinping
Guest of honour
with Peng Liyuan
Cai Qi
Politburo Standing Committee; chief of staff to Xi
Wang Yi
CPC Politburo member
He Lifeng
Politburo member; Vice Premier
Zheng Shanjie
Chairman, NDRC
Wang Wentao
Commerce Minister
Lan Fo’an
Finance Minister
Ma Zhaoxu
Executive Vice Foreign Minister
Xie Feng
Ambassador to the US
with Wang Dan
Tang Fangyu
Central Policy Research Office
Zhou Hongxu
CPC General Office; Central Security Bureau
Lyu Luhua
Secretary to the President
Hong Lei
Assistant Foreign Minister; head of protocol
Cai Wei
Assistant Foreign Minister; North American affairs
Mao Ning
Foreign Ministry press chief
Zhang Quan
Secretary to Peng Liyuan
Zhang Yongchao
North American Affairs
Jensen Huang
NVIDIA
with Lori Huang
Elon Musk
SpaceX & Tesla
Mark Zuckerberg
Meta
Tim Cook
Apple, Chairman of the Board
Satya Nadella
Microsoft
Sundar Pichai
Google
Sergey Brin
Google co-founder
with Gerelyn Gilbert-Soto
Jeff Bezos
Amazon
with Lauren Sanchez-Bezos
Sam Altman
OpenAI
Greg Brockman
OpenAI
with Anna Brockman
Lisa Su
AMD
with Daniel Lin
Sanjay Mehrotra
Micron
with Sangeeta Mehrota
Cristiano Amon
Qualcomm
Michael Dell
Dell
with Susan Dell
Eric Yuan
Zoom
Jeff Yass
TikTok
Kevin Warsh
Federal Reserve Chair
with Jane Lauder
Jamie Dimon
JPMorgan Chase
Larry Fink
BlackRock
Stephen Schwarzman
Blackstone
David Solomon
Goldman Sachs
John F.W. Rogers
Goldman Sachs, EVP & Board Secretary
Jane Fraser
Citigroup
Lynn Martin
NYSE
Brad Gerstner
Altimeter
with Katie Simpson
Ryan McInerey
Visa
Michael Miebach
Mastercard
Dr. Miriam Adelson
Las Vegas Sands, controlling shareholder
Kelly Ortberg
Boeing
Jim Taiclet
Lockheed Martin, Chair & CEO
Larry Culp
GE Aerospace
Mary Barra
General Motors
with Anthony Barra
Darren Woods
ExxonMobil
with Kathy Woods
Albert Bourla
Pfizer
Bernard Arnault
LVMH
with Alexandre Arnault
David Ellison
Paramount Skydance
with Sandra Lynn Ellison
Linda Mills
NYU President
John Roberts
Chief Justice
with Jane Sullivan Roberts
Amy Coney Barrett
Supreme Court
with Jesse Barrett
Brett Kavanaugh
Supreme Court
with Ashley Estes Kavanaugh
Mike Johnson
House Speaker, Louisiana
with Kelly Johnson
Sen. Steven Daines
Montana
Rep. Jason Smith
Missouri
Rep. Richard McCormick
Georgia
Bret Baier
Fox News
with Amy Baier
Laura Ingraham
Fox News
Jesse Watters
Fox News
with Emma Watters
Ivanka Trump
President’s daughter
with Arabella Kushner (daughter)
Eric Trump
President’s son
with Lara Trump
Tiffany Trump
President’s daughter
with Michael Boulos
Viktor Knavs
First Lady’s father
Source: White House guest list, distributed September 24, 2026Express InfoGenIE
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