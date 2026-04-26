‘Violence has no place in democracy’: PM Modi ‘relieved’ as Trump, First Lady safe after White House shooting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed relief after US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance were confirmed safe following a security incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, DC. Taking to X, Modi condemned political violence in unequivocal terms.

“Relieved to learn that President Trump, the First Lady and Vice President are safe and unharmed following the recent security incident at a Washington DC hotel. I extend my best wishes for their continued safety and well-being. Violence has no place in a democracy and must be unequivocally condemned,” Modi said in apost on X.

Panic broke out at the Washington Hilton on Saturday evening when gunshots were heard near the magnetometer screening area, sending hundreds of journalists, politicians, and celebrities scrambling. According to the Associated Press, guests who had been dining dove under tables as audible gasps echoed through the ballroom. Some attendees reported hearing between five and eight shots.

Trump addressed reporters and praised his security team’s swift response. “When you’re impactful, they go after you. When you’re not impactful, they leave you alone,” Trump said.

The suspect charged toward a Secret Service checkpoint near the ballroom armed with guns and knives. Reports in US media indicate the man had assembled a long weapon in an unsecured back room of the hotel before making his move toward the security perimeter, CNN reported.

Condemnations pored in swiftly from various world leaders. Both Mexico and Venezuela issued statements denouncing the shooting and affirming that violence is never the answer.

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed relief that Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were safe, posting on X that “violence should never be the answer,”.

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Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodríguez also took to X to issue a strong condemnation. “We strongly condemn the attempted attack against President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump. We extend our best wishes to them and to all attendees of the Correspondent’s Dinner,” Rodríguez said, adding that “violence is never an option for those who uphold the values of peace,” CNN reported.