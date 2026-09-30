Trump, tech leaders sign 4-tier pact for AI self-regulation

President Donald Trump surrounded by Cabinet members and others during a signing ceremony, at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

US President Donald Trump and leaders of some of the world’s biggest technology companies have signed a voluntary White House accord on Tuesday outlining measures to improve the safety and oversight of advanced artificial intelligence systems.

The “White House Accord on Super Intelligence”, released by Trump on Truth Social, calls for companies developing and deploying frontier AI models to introduce four layers of internal controls, monitoring and independent audits.

What all is in the accord?

The accord centres on 4 defensive tiers designed to monitor high-risk model capabilities, specifically targeting biosecurity, chemical weapons synthesis, and cyber intrusions:

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Companies will continuously monitor advanced models during training to prevent rogue access to critical technical networks.

Developers must fund internal oversight groups responsible for auditing internal controls and addressing vulnerabilities in real time.

Independent evaluators will periodically stress-test safeguards and publish performance reviews.

An independent committee within each company’s board will directly receive auditor findings, bypassing executive leadership to maintain accountability.

White House accord. (Source: TruthSocial) White House accord. (Source: TruthSocial)

Who all signed the accord?

The document was signed by Trump and executives representing AI and technology companies, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jensen Huang, Dario Amodei, Sundar Pichai and OpenAI president Greg Brockman, according to Forbes reports.