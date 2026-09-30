Trump, tech leaders sign 4-tier pact for AI self-regulation

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US President Donald Trump and leaders of some of the world’s biggest technology companies have signed a voluntary White House accord on Tuesday outlining measures to improve the safety and oversight of advanced artificial intelligence systems.
The “White House Accord on Super Intelligence”, released by Trump on Truth Social, calls for companies developing and deploying frontier AI models to introduce four layers of internal controls, monitoring and independent audits.
The accord centres on 4 defensive tiers designed to monitor high-risk model capabilities, specifically targeting biosecurity, chemical weapons synthesis, and cyber intrusions:
The document was signed by Trump and executives representing AI and technology companies, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jensen Huang, Dario Amodei, Sundar Pichai and OpenAI president Greg Brockman, according to Forbes reports.
Other technology leaders who attended the US meeting included Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Palantir CEO Alex Karp, among others.
Trump said that the meeting was very productive and extremely friendly, adding the US was leading the world in AI and would maintain that position.
Trump has previously opposed calls for slowing down AI development despite concerns raised within the technology industry about the potential risks of increasingly powerful systems.
After the meeting, he said there was broad support for tremendous self-regulation within the industry.
He also said that the accord is being almost like a constitution and said it represented a form of protection through self-policing by AI companies.
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