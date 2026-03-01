Which Iranian officials have been killed in US-Israel attacks along with Supreme Leader Ayotollah Khamenei? Full list

The biggest blow came to Iran Sunday morning when Iranian state media confirmed the death of Ayatollah Ali Khameneiafter a massive US-Israeli airstrike on the country, which the US President Donald Trump says will continue throughout the week.
State media presenter was seen breaking down on national television while announcing the news of Khamenei’s death.
Trump also shared the news on Truth Social, saying, “Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead. This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS.”
Senior officials killed in US-Israel attacks
While the death of Khamenei is expected to bring a major shift in the world order and leave the door of fate open for Iran, reports say that many senior Iranian officials were also killed in the operation.
Sayyid Abdolrahim Mousavi, the chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces was killed in strikes on Iran, Iranian state media confirmed. The country’s defense minister, Aziz Nasirzadeh, was also killed, Tasnim reported.
Iran’s state news agency, IRNA confirmed the deaths of two high-level military, including, Rear Adm. Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Defense Council; and Maj. Gen. Mohammad Pakpour, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Both were killed in attacks on Saturday in Tehran, the news agency said.
The Israel Defence Ministry also announced death of seven senior officials of the Iranian defense leadership. Those killed include, Ali Shamkhani, Mohammad Pakpour, Saleh Asadi, Mohammad Shirazi, Aziz Nasirzadeh, Hossein Jabal Amelian, Reza Mozaffari-Nia.
Story continues below this ad
In a post on X, the official handle of Israeli Air Force announced the death, saying, “The world is a better place without them.”
🔴ELIMINATED:
IAF fighter jets precisely struck military targets across Iran, eliminating 7 senior officials of the Iranian Defense Leadership:
Ali Shamkhani, Mohammad Pakpour, Saleh Asadi, Mohammad Shirazi, Aziz Nasirzadeh, Hossein Jabal Amelian, Reza Mozaffari-Nia.
Mohammad Pakpour was appointed as the commander-in-chief of the IRGC after his predecessor was killed during the 12-day Iran-Israel war back in June 2025. He was previously the commander of the IRGC’s Ground Forces, according to The New York Times.
The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More