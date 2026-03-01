Which Iranian officials have been killed in US-Israel attacks along with Supreme Leader Ayotollah Khamenei? Full list

The death of Khamenei is expected to bring a major shift in the world order.

The biggest blow came to Iran Sunday morning when Iranian state media confirmed the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after a massive US-Israeli airstrike on the country, which the US President Donald Trump says will continue throughout the week.

State media presenter was seen breaking down on national television while announcing the news of Khamenei’s death.

Trump also shared the news on Truth Social, saying, “Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead. This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS.”