‘Where is that exactly?’: Donald Trump’s shocker when Rohingya refugee seeks US help

Donald Trump was having an interaction with a group of survivors of religious persecution, which included Nobel laureate Nadia Murad as well, in the Oval Office on the sidelines of a major meeting at the State Department on Wednesday. 

President Donald Trump points as he meets with survivors of religious persecution in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Washington. The survivors come from countries including, Myanmar, New Zealand, Yemen, China, Cuba, Eritrea, Nigeria, Turkey, Vietnam, Sudan, Iraq, Afghanistan, North Korea, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Iran and Germany. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Donald Trump appeared clueless when a Rohingya refugee enquired what help can be extended to the community by the State and, in turn, the US President asked: “Where is that (Myanmar) exactly?”

A Rohingya stepped forward and introduced himself saying, “I am a Rohingya from Bangladesh refugee camp. Most of the refugees are willing to go back home as soon as possible. So, what is the plan to help us?”

Replying to the Rohingya, the US President said, “Where is that exactly?” He was then informed, “Bangladesh is right next to Burma,” by one of Trump’s advisors.

In another incident, Trump seemed unaware about the work and cause of Nobel laureate Nadia Murad as she requested him to help the Yazidis of Iraq. “And you had the Nobel Prize? That’s incredible. They gave it to you for what reason,” Trump asked.

