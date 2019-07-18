‘Where is that exactly?’: Donald Trump’s shocker when Rohingya refugee seeks US help

Donald Trump appeared clueless when a Rohingya refugee enquired what help can be extended to the community by the State and, in turn, the US President asked: “Where is that (Myanmar) exactly?”

Trump was having an interaction with a group of survivors of religious persecution, which included Nobel laureate Nadia Murad as well, in the Oval Office on the sidelines of a major meeting at the State Department on Wednesday.

This video raises the question of whether @realDonaldTrump even knows where #Myanmar is? When told about the #Rohingya, replies “where is that?” Umm, you know those people who faced crimes against humanity? Guess that was in the briefing book you didn’t bother to read, Donald. pic.twitter.com/dKPKxglCUM — Phil Robertson (@Reaproy) July 18, 2019

A Rohingya stepped forward and introduced himself saying, “I am a Rohingya from Bangladesh refugee camp. Most of the refugees are willing to go back home as soon as possible. So, what is the plan to help us?”

Replying to the Rohingya, the US President said, “Where is that exactly?” He was then informed, “Bangladesh is right next to Burma,” by one of Trump’s advisors.

In another incident, Trump seemed unaware about the work and cause of Nobel laureate Nadia Murad as she requested him to help the Yazidis of Iraq. “And you had the Nobel Prize? That’s incredible. They gave it to you for what reason,” Trump asked.