Russian envoy dismisses speculation around Mojtaba Khamenei’s location; Iran Supreme Leader hails Hezbollah

Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is in the country and not undergoing treatment abroad, Russia’s ambassador to Tehran has said, dismissing speculation about his whereabouts. The Times of Israel reported that Ambassador Alexey Dedov told Russian-language outlet RTVI Iranian authorities have consistently maintained Khamenei’s presence in Iran.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO
However, the Supreme Leader has avoided public appearances for security reasons. Since being appointed earlier this month, the new leader has not been seen or heard publicly, with only written statements attributed to him circulated through state media.
Mojtaba Khamenei assumed the role after his father, former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in an airstrike in Tehran on February 28 at the outset of the conflict.
Iran’s Assembly of Experts formally announced Mojtaba Khamenei’s appointment as supreme leader on March 8.
Khamenei’s message to Hezbollah chief
Khamenei, meanwhile, kept communication open with Iran’s allies in the Middle East war. According to West Asia News Agency, Khamenei sent a message to Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem, reaffirming Iran’s continued backing for resistance efforts against the United States and Israel.
In the message, he acknowledged Qassem’s condolences following his father’s death, which he described as “martyrdom”. He also highlighted resistance against the United States and Israel as a defining trait of the former leader, while praising Hezbollah’s leadership.
Khamenei further said that he was confident that Qassem’s leadership would continue to counter Israeli plans and work toward stability and prosperity in Lebanon.
The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More