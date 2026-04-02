Russian envoy dismisses speculation around Mojtaba Khamenei’s location; Iran Supreme Leader hails Hezbollah

Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is in the country and not undergoing treatment abroad, Russia’s ambassador to Tehran has said, dismissing speculation about his whereabouts. The Times of Israel reported that Ambassador Alexey Dedov told Russian-language outlet RTVI Iranian authorities have consistently maintained Khamenei’s presence in Iran.

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However, the Supreme Leader has avoided public appearances for security reasons. Since being appointed earlier this month, the new leader has not been seen or heard publicly, with only written statements attributed to him circulated through state media.

Mojtaba Khamenei assumed the role after his father, former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in an airstrike in Tehran on February 28 at the outset of the conflict.