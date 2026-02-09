What we know so far about Milan protests after police clash with demonstrators at start of Winter Olympics

Italian police arrested six people after clashes broke out during protests in Milan on the opening day of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, as thousands demonstrated against the event and wider economic issues, the Associated Press (AP) reported.
The protests came amid tighter security laws and growing political tension as Italy hosts the Games across several northern cities.
Thousands of protesters gathered in Milan on Saturday to oppose the Olympics and to raise concerns about the cost of living, environmental damage and public spending.
Some protesters threw stones and fireworks at police, who responded with water cannon. Authorities said six people were arrested following the clashes.
Most demonstrators marched peacefully. One protester, Francesca Missana, told AFP that the Olympic Games were “no longer sustainable from an environmental or social point of view”.
Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni strongly criticised those protesting against the Games. She said demonstrators were the “enemy of Italy”, accusing them of damaging the country’s image at a time when millions around the world were watching.
Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini described those involved in clashes as “criminals”, saying tougher measures were needed to deal with unrest.
“We are proud to have pushed for a new security package,” Salvini said, adding it would allow police to act more effectively against violent groups.
The protest came a week after a demonstration in Turin turned violent, leaving more than 100 police officers injured, according to government figures.
Following the violence in Turin, the Italian government fast-tracked a new security package, which allows police to detain suspected troublemakers for up to 12 hours before protests. Critics have described the measures as repressive.
Police were also investigating suspected sabotage on Italy’s rail network on Saturday. AP reported that fires, severed cables and a rudimentary explosive device were found near railway lines in northern Italy, causing delays for hours.
Italy’s transport ministry said the incidents appeared coordinated and described them as “serious sabotage”.
Salvini said the actions would not damage Italy’s international standing, adding that the Games would instead strengthen the country’s image.
The Winter Olympics run until 22 February and are being held across multiple locations, including Milan, Cortina d’Ampezzo and several Alpine resorts.
