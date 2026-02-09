What we know so far about Milan protests after police clash with demonstrators at start of Winter Olympics

Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Saturday Feb. 7, 2026. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

Italian police arrested six people after clashes broke out during protests in Milan on the opening day of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, as thousands demonstrated against the event and wider economic issues, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The protests came amid tighter security laws and growing political tension as Italy hosts the Games across several northern cities.

What exactly happened

Thousands of protesters gathered in Milan on Saturday to oppose the Olympics and to raise concerns about the cost of living, environmental damage and public spending.

Demonstrators face the police during a protest against the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Saturday Feb. 7, 2026. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

Some protesters threw stones and fireworks at police, who responded with water cannon. Authorities said six people were arrested following the clashes.

Most demonstrators marched peacefully. One protester, Francesca Missana, told AFP that the Olympic Games were “no longer sustainable from an environmental or social point of view”.

Story continues below this ad

Who was involved

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni strongly criticised those protesting against the Games. She said demonstrators were the “enemy of Italy”, accusing them of damaging the country’s image at a time when millions around the world were watching.

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini described those involved in clashes as “criminals”, saying tougher measures were needed to deal with unrest.

A demonstrator holding a cardboard cutouts representing trees cut down for a new bobsled run takes part in a march against the environmental impact of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and the presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, in Milan. (Photo: AP)

“We are proud to have pushed for a new security package,” Salvini said, adding it would allow police to act more effectively against violent groups.

The protest came a week after a demonstration in Turin turned violent, leaving more than 100 police officers injured, according to government figures.

Story continues below this ad

How authorities responded

Following the violence in Turin, the Italian government fast-tracked a new security package, which allows police to detain suspected troublemakers for up to 12 hours before protests. Critics have described the measures as repressive.

Police officers block the street in from of demonstrators marching against the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Saturday Feb. 7, 2026. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

Police were also investigating suspected sabotage on Italy’s rail network on Saturday. AP reported that fires, severed cables and a rudimentary explosive device were found near railway lines in northern Italy, causing delays for hours.

Italy’s transport ministry said the incidents appeared coordinated and described them as “serious sabotage”.

Salvini said the actions would not damage Italy’s international standing, adding that the Games would instead strengthen the country’s image.

Story continues below this ad

The Winter Olympics run until 22 February and are being held across multiple locations, including Milan, Cortina d’Ampezzo and several Alpine resorts.

(With inputs from agencies)

