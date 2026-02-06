Bajaj
What police know so far about the abduction of Savannah Guthrie’s mother

The search has now entered its fifth day and involves both state and federal agencies.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readFeb 6, 2026 05:39 AM IST First published on: Feb 6, 2026 at 05:36 AM IST
Savannah Guthrie Mom MissingThis image provided by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, shows a missing person alert for Nancy Guthrie. (Pima County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

Arizona police have shared a detailed timeline of the night Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of TODAY show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, went missing, according to NBC News. It is the most detailed account given so far since she was reported missing on Sunday.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Guthrie travelled to her daughter’s home for dinner on Saturday. She arrived at around 5.32 pm after taking an Uber.

Police have spoken to the Uber driver who dropped her off, but the sheriff did not say what information was gathered. Savannah Guthrie’s sister also lives in the area, police said.

When did Nancy Guthrie go missing?

Guthrie was taken back to her home by family members at 9.48 pm, when the garage door opened, Sheriff Nanos said. The door closed two minutes later.

According to police, at about 1.47 am on Sunday, the doorbell camera at Guthrie’s home went offline.
At 2.12 am, the system detected a person, but there is no video footage available, the sheriff said.

Savannah Guthrie Mom Missing
A sign of solidarity from neighbors at Nancy Guthrie’s home Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Caitlin O’Hara)

Sixteen minutes later, at 2.28 am, data from Guthrie’s pacemaker app showed it had disconnected from her phone.

Family raises alarm on Sunday morning

Concern grew later on Sunday morning when Guthrie did not attend church. Family members went to her home at 11.56 am.

A missing person report was made at 12.03 pm, and sheriff’s deputies arrived at the house at 12.15 pm.
Blood found outside home.

Savannah Guthrie-Missing Mom
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos updates media on the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of “Today” host Savannah Guthrie, in Tucson, Ariz., on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Sejal Govindarao)

Sheriff Nanos confirmed that blood found on the porch outside Guthrie’s house tested positive for her DNA. Police said no suspect or person of interest has been identified so far. “We’re not there yet,” Nanos told reporters.

Ransom note reports unconfirmed

There have been reports that ransom notes mentioning Guthrie were sent to at least three media organisations. NBC News said it has not seen the notes, and police have not confirmed their authenticity.

Heith Janke, the FBI’s special agent in charge in Phoenix, said one reported note mentioned a deadline of 5 pm on Thursday, while another referred to an earlier deadline on Monday.

Investigators said they believe Guthrie is still alive. Authorities said they remain focused on finding her and bringing her home safely.

Express Global Desk

Express Global Desk

