What is the White House Correspondents’ Dinner?

US President Donald Trump was evacuated from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton after shots were fired near a Secret Service screening checkpoint. (File)

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner — or WHCD — became the unlikely backdrop for a shooting that put the world on edge on Saturday night.

Organised by the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA), the dinner brings together the journalists who cover the US presidency, senior government officials, members of Congress, and a rotating cast of celebrities and business leaders, under one roof at the Washington Hilton hotel.

The WHCA was founded on February 25, 1914, by journalists seeking to protect their access to the president, after an unfounded rumour spread that a US congressional committee would decide which reporters could attend President Woodrow Wilson’s press conferences.