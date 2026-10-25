What is Russia’s Filin missile, and why are Ukrainian experts worried?

Two Ukrainian drone experts say Russia's cheap Filin cruise missile is faster and hits harder than its jet-powered Shaheds, and could soon be used in large numbers.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readOct 25, 2026 07:41 PM IST First published on: Oct 25, 2026 at 07:37 PM IST
Ukraine Russia droneRussia's low-cost Filin cruise missile could be a bigger challenge for Ukraine. (Photo: AI-Generated)

Russia has a new missile that can have a bearing on the long-drawn Ukraine war, causing a fresh headache for Kyiv’s military experts and the government, according to military intelligence. This killing machine boasts speeds of nearly 500 mph, is partly 3D-printed, and reportedly can be launched from drones and helicopters. Some of its components have been found to have US and Chinese origins and the cruise missile, known as Filin, is cheap. Its estimated price of $150,000 per unit is about a sixteenth the cost of a traditional Kh-101 cruise missile, making it easier to mass-produce.

Two Ukrainian drone experts have warned that Filin could pose a bigger challenge to Ukraine than Moscow’s jet-powered attack drones. Serhii “Flash” Beskrestnov and Serhii Sternenko, both former drone advisers to Ukraine’s defence ministry, say the missile is faster, more agile and carries a heavier warhead. They believe Russia’s next step in air warfare will be to fire cheap cruise missiles in large numbers. “The mass use of this type of aerial attack weapon is what awaits us very soon,” Sternenko wrote on Telegram on Thursday, according to global financial and business news website Business Insider. “Then we will remember the jet Shaheds only as a small problem compared to this,” Sternenko wrote.

Filin’s speed, range and warhead

Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, HUR, published details of the Filin. It said the 11-foot missile is launched from the ground and that Russian forces began using it at the end of summer 2026. It carries a 100kg warhead. Russia claims the missile flies at close to 500 mph and has a range of 745 miles.

 
 

EXPRESS INFOGENIE · MOTION

How Russia’s Filin Missile Threatens Ukraine

Dusk sky over hills
  Illustration of a Filin cruise missile
NEW THREAT

FILIN

        Illustration of a Filin cruise missile
800KM/H, CLAIMED
  01,000
Illustration of a Filin cruise missile
  0 km 300 km 600 km 900 km 1,200 km
1,200KM MAXIMUM RANGE
 50 kg100 kg
WARHEADS

Two versions identified

  Illustration of a Filin cruise missile
up to 6 kmextremely low
FLIGHT PROFILE

Low and hard to spot

X-ray style cutaway of the missile R500 engine, Russian-madeChinese inertial navigationKometa satellite receiverComposite body, some parts 3D-printed
            
THE BIGGER CONCERN

Cheap, and built at scale

Can Ukraine counter Russia’s new missile threat?

FILIN: Russia’s new low-cost cruise missileGround-launched with a booster rocket. First used in combat in late summer 2026, Ukrainian intelligence says.
Up to 800 km/hRussia’s claimed top speed
Range of up to 1,200 kmClaimed maximum range
Two warhead options50 kg and 100 kg
Designed to fly at low altitudesCould complicate interception by Ukrainian air defences. It can also fly at up to 6 km.
Inside the FilinRussian-made R500 engine and foreign electronic components: 22 Chinese and 35 American, Ukrainian intelligence says.
The bigger concern for UkrainePart of a trend toward low-cost, jet-powered, ground-launched attack weapons that could be deployed at scale.
What next?Ukraine’s defence intelligence says the Filin follows a trend toward cheaper, mass-producible strike weapons.
        

Disclaimer: Performance figures are based on claims reported by Ukrainian intelligence and have not been independently verified. The top speed is the figure claimed by Russia. Illustrations are not to scale and do not show the exact missile design.

Sources: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR), War&Sanctions portal, Oct 22, 2026.

Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar

That is faster than Russia’s most advanced jet-powered drone, Geran-5, which clocks a maximum speed of 370 mph. HUR said the Filin can fly at very low altitudes or climb to 3.7 miles. Its body is made of carbon and fibreglass, and some parts are 3D-printed.

Beskrestnov said such weapons are also easier to deploy. “They do not need drone ports, many of them can be launched from helicopters and UAVs,” he wrote, adding that they can be built from Russian parts. He said Russia is putting cheap missiles ahead of jet-powered Shaheds in its plans.

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Russian engine, foreign parts

GUR said the Filin has a Russian-made engine, unlike many Russian jet drones, which use Chinese engines. The same engine has been found in the newly revealed Kover and Monochrome air-launched missiles.

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The agency also found many foreign parts inside the Filin, including in its flight controller, inertial navigation system, equipment control unit and anti-jamming hardware. It listed 35 components from the US, 22 from China and 13 from Japan, Switzerland, Taiwan and the Netherlands. Commercial engines and parts have helped Russia cut the cost of its newer cruise missiles. No price was given for the Filin.

Pressure on Ukraine’s air defences

The Banderol, another Russian missile that uses civilian technology, shows the strain these weapons can put on Ukraine’s air defences. It was first seen in spring 2025. It has a shorter range and lower speed than the Filin, but it can still reach 435 mph, which makes it hard for drones to intercept. Its estimated cost is $150,000, about one-sixteenth of a standard Kh-101 cruise missile.

Frequent Banderol attacks this summer have raised fears that Russia will fire more cheap missiles at Ukrainian air defences. Sternenko asked whether Ukraine’s air force command is preparing counter-measures before the new weapons are used more widely.

(With inputs from agencies)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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