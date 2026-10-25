What is Russia’s Filin missile, and why are Ukrainian experts worried?

Russia has a new missile that can have a bearing on the long-drawn Ukraine war, causing a fresh headache for Kyiv’s military experts and the government, according to military intelligence. This killing machine boasts speeds of nearly 500 mph, is partly 3D-printed, and reportedly can be launched from drones and helicopters. Some of its components have been found to have US and Chinese origins and the cruise missile, known as Filin, is cheap. Its estimated price of $150,000 per unit is about a sixteenth the cost of a traditional Kh-101 cruise missile, making it easier to mass-produce.

Two Ukrainian drone experts have warned that Filin could pose a bigger challenge to Ukraine than Moscow’s jet-powered attack drones. Serhii “Flash” Beskrestnov and Serhii Sternenko, both former drone advisers to Ukraine’s defence ministry, say the missile is faster, more agile and carries a heavier warhead. They believe Russia’s next step in air warfare will be to fire cheap cruise missiles in large numbers. “The mass use of this type of aerial attack weapon is what awaits us very soon,” Sternenko wrote on Telegram on Thursday, according to global financial and business news website Business Insider. “Then we will remember the jet Shaheds only as a small problem compared to this,” Sternenko wrote.