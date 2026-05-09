What is a power nap? Why South Korea held a nap contest amid sleep crisis

Participants take a nap during the 2026 Hangang Nap Competition at Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo: AP)

A power nap is a short sleep, usually between 10 and 30 minutes, taken during the day to quickly restore energy, improve focus and reduce fatigue. Unlike long naps, power naps are designed to avoid deep sleep, so you wake up feeling refreshed rather than groggy.

Why power naps matter

In today’s fast-paced lifestyle, especially in cities, many people don’t get enough sleep at night. Short naps can: