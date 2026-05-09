What is a power nap? Why South Korea held a nap contest amid sleep crisis

Participants take a nap during the 2026 Hangang Nap Competition at Yeouido Hangang Park in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo: AP)
A power nap is a short sleep, usually between 10 and 30 minutes, taken during the day to quickly restore energy, improve focus and reduce fatigue. Unlike long naps, power naps are designed to avoid deep sleep, so you wake up feeling refreshed rather than groggy.
Why power naps matter
In today’s fast-paced lifestyle, especially in cities, many people don’t get enough sleep at night. Short naps can:
Boost concentration and productivity
Improve mood and reduce stress
Support memory and learning
Help people cope with sleep deprivation
Health experts often recommend keeping naps short and ideally taking them in the early afternoon.
Why South Korea organised a power nap contest
Recently, Seoul hosted a unique “power nap contest” at a park along the Han River. The event, organised by the city government, aimed to highlight a serious issue: chronic sleep deprivation in South Korea. Key reasons behind the contest:
Overworked lifestyle: South Korea is known for its intense work and study culture. Long office hours, late-night study sessions and competitive environments leave many people sleeping just 3–5 hours a night.
Rising insomnia and stress: Young professionals and students increasingly report insomnia, anxiety and burnout.
Public awareness campaign: The contest was not just fun — it was meant to send a message: Rest is essential, not a luxury.
What happens in a power nap contest?
Participants gathered in a public park, dressed in comfortable or themed outfits, and were encouraged to fall asleep.
Officials monitored heart rates to assess sleep quality
A stable, relaxed heart rate indicated deeper rest
The best “napper” was chosen based on calmness and sleep depth. Interestingly, the winner was an elderly participant, showing that relaxation, not just youth, plays a key role in good sleep.
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