What is Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain? The nuclear site Trump says he will attack

Pickaxe Mountain, also known as Kūh-e Kolang Gaz Lā, is a deeply buried underground nuclear facility under construction near Iran’s main uranium enrichment complex at Natanz.

It has emerged as one of the most closely watched sites in Iran’s nuclear programme after US President Donald Trump threatened to target it in fresh remarks this week.

Where is Pickaxe Mountain?

It lies about 1.5 km south of the Natanz nuclear facility in central Iran. The site is dug into a mountain in the Zagros range, making it far more protected than Iran’s existing underground facilities.

Why is it important?

Satellite imagery analysed by independent experts suggests Iran has been excavating two large tunnel complexes beneath the mountain since around 2020, The National reported, citing analysts.

The site could eventually be used for uranium enrichment, centrifuge assembly, or storing Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium away from air attacks. Iran has not publicly disclosed the site’s exact purpose.