What is Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain? The nuclear site Trump says he will attack

Pickaxe Mountain, a deeply buried Iranian nuclear facility near Natanz, has drawn fresh attention after Donald Trump threatened possible US strikes.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJul 14, 2026 07:17 PM IST
us iran war, pickaxe mountainA satellite image shows an overview of the Natanz nuclear facility and Pickaxe Mountain in Iran. (Photo: Reuters)
Make us preferred source on Google

US President Donald Trump has threatened to strike Iran’s heavily fortified nuclear facility known as “Pickaxe Mountain”, putting renewed focus on one of Tehran’s most secretive underground sites that experts say is designed to withstand conventional bunker-buster bombs.

Scrutiny surrounds heavily fortified facility

After warnings were issued from the White House, a series of questions started to emanate regarding the nature of the nuclear site Pickaxe Mountain, which, according to an Al Jazeera report, is one of the most heavily protected facilities in Iran.

Pickaxe Mountain, also known as Kūh-e Kolang Gaz Lā, is a deeply buried underground nuclear facility under construction near Iran’s main uranium enrichment complex at Natanz.

It has emerged as one of the most closely watched sites in Iran’s nuclear programme after US President Donald Trump threatened to target it in fresh remarks this week.

Where is Pickaxe Mountain?

It lies about 1.5 km south of the Natanz nuclear facility in central Iran. The site is dug into a mountain in the Zagros range, making it far more protected than Iran’s existing underground facilities.

Why is it important?

Satellite imagery analysed by independent experts suggests Iran has been excavating two large tunnel complexes beneath the mountain since around 2020, The National reported, citing analysts.

The site could eventually be used for uranium enrichment, centrifuge assembly, or storing Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium away from air attacks. Iran has not publicly disclosed the site’s exact purpose.

Story continues below this ad

Presidential warnings broadcast on the Hugh Hewitt show

“We’re going to take out Pickaxe Mountain. Tell the Iranians to be ready,” Trump said in an interview on the Hugh ​Hewitt Show.

The statement marked a significant escalation in Washington’s military campaign launched against Iran in February.

White House monitors underground activity

The US President added, “We’re watching (Pickaxe Mountain) closely. We see no ⁠activity there. They’re not doing well with their nuclear ​situation. Every time we hear about it, we blow ​it up. So they don’t like talking about it. But we’ll probably give Pickaxe a shot relatively soon.”

Strategic geography and tunnel complex design

Pickaxe Mountain is located south of Tehran near the heavily damaged Natanz nuclear facility.

Story continues below this ad

The site consists of two deeply buried tunnel complexes that are situated within a heavily fortified mountain, and it apparently makes it difficult to attack, Al Jazeera reported.

Defensive granite shielding tests ordnance limits

The United States had targeted Iran’s large ammunition depot in Isfahan city with 900-kilogram bunker-buster bombs in June 2025.

These bombs tend to penetrate hardened targets, yet experts have indicated that tunnels in Pickaxe Mountain are reportedly beyond the reach of these bombs from the US arsenal.

US intelligence reports have suggested that Tehran has been excavating the Pickaxe Mountain facility beneath the solid granite rock in order to shield it from America’s bunker-buster bombs, Al Jazeera reported.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 14: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments