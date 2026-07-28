What is Oman-Iran Hormuz fee proposal, and can it break nuclear talks deadlock

Strait of Hormuz vessel fee proposal gains attention as Iran and Oman discuss mechanisms for safe navigation while US-Iran negotiations remain at an impasse.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 28, 2026 11:55 PM IST
Tugboats guide the crude oil tanker Odessa, carrying UAE crude after passing through the Strait of Hormuz at Daesan port. (REUTERS FILE)Tugboats guide the crude oil tanker Odessa, carrying UAE crude after passing through the Strait of Hormuz at Daesan port. (REUTERS FILE)
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A proposal to charge fees from the vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, which has drawn mixed signals from Iran and Oman, may offer a path to end the stalemate and revive peace negotiations with the United States as the West Asia conflict completes five months.

Despite a deadlock in talks between Washington and Tehran, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, said the Islamic Republic is engaged in “constructive” talks with Oman related to Hormuz that are not linked to the US.

Baghaei, in a statement, said, “The aim is for Iran and Oman, as the two littoral states, to develop mechanisms to ensure safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz while respecting the sovereign rights of both coastal states and safeguarding Iran’s security and national interests,” CNN reported.

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