What is digital services tax and why does Trump want 100% tariffs on it?

The warning, delivered via social media, came a day after European Union member states rushed to meet Trump's July 4 deadline.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readJun 27, 2026 07:34 AM IST First published on: Jun 27, 2026 at 07:31 AM IST
TrumpPresident Donald Trump is pictured in the Oval Office of the White House. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump escalated his global trade war on Friday, threatening to impose a sweeping 100% tariff on all goods from any country that levies a digital services tax on American technology companies a move that could unravel a landmark transatlantic trade agreement reached just last year.

The warning, delivered via social media, came a day after European Union member states rushed to meet Trump’s July 4 deadline to cut tariffs on US goods only to find themselves facing a fresh ultimatum from Washington.

The 100% Penalty

Trump warned that nations considering digital services taxes on US firms were “close to actually doing this,” and made clear the consequences would be immediate and severe.

Any country that proceeds with such a levy, Trump said, would face a 100% tariff on all goods exported to the United States a penalty he said would override any existing or future trade agreements with Washington, “whether implemented, signed or not.”

Trump service tax
(Photo: @realDonaldTrump)

That would include the US-EU deal struck last year, which caps American tariffs on European goods at 15% in exchange for the EU eliminating tariffs on US industrial imports entirely.

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What is a Digital Services Tax?

A digital services tax is a levy imposed by governments on the revenues that large technology companies earn within their borders covering services such as online advertising, digital marketplaces and social media platforms.

Also read Why India-US digital services deal potentially intrudes into New Delhi’s sovereign policy space

Unlike traditional corporate taxes, which are based on profits, digital services taxes are calculated on gross revenue generated in a specific country meaning companies pay the levy even if they report little or no local profit.

France at the Centre of the Storm

The threat is aimed squarely at France, which has taxed digital services at 3% since 2019, applying the levy to companies earning more than €25 million in France and €750 million globally. French lawmakers proposed doubling that rate to 6% last year.

French President Emmanuel Macron showed no signs of backing down. Speaking before a G7 summit last week, Macron said Paris would not bow to US pressure and scrap its digital tax on American tech giants.

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Also Read Explained: US investigation into digital services tax, and what is the case against India?

Trump had already warned before departing for the summit that the US would have no choice but to impose 100% tariffs on French wine if Paris refused to drop the levy.

A Deal Already Under Strain

The fresh threat comes at a fragile moment for transatlantic trade relations. EU lawmakers scrambled in recent weeks to meet Trump’s July 4 deadline to implement their side of last year’s trade deal, after a slow legislative process prompted Trump to threaten reimposing a 25% tariff on European imports, including automobiles.

EU countries formally adopted the required legislation on Thursday only for Trump to raise the stakes again the following day with his digital tax ultimatum.

Also read Why Canada made a u-turn on its contentious Digital Services Tax

Washington’s pushback against digital services taxes is not new. The US Trade Representative’s office has long warned France, Britain, Austria, Spain and other European nations that such levies which disproportionately affect US firms that dominate the global digital economy amount to discrimination against American companies.

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But Trump’s latest threat goes further than any previous US position, applying a blanket penalty to any country worldwide that moves to tax American tech platforms, and explicitly stating it would supersede all existing trade agreements.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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