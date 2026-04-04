What is a CSAR mission? A breakdown of US military’s most dangerous operation

The United States has reported two separate aircraft incidents linked to the ongoing Iran conflict, with rescue operations underway. While Washington has not officially confirmed Iran’s claim that it shot down the warplanes, US officials say an F-15E Strike Eagle went down over Iran on Friday, with one crew member rescued and another still missing. Around the same time, a second aircraft, an A-10 Warthog, crashed near the Strait of Hormuz, with its pilot safely recovered.

With everything happening in Iran, the focus has shifted to how the US military’s Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) missions, known for handling the most complex and time‑sensitive operations, will be carried out in the current situation.