What is Biden’s ‘Summit for Democracy’ that will see over 100 nations in attendance?

United States president Joe Biden, on Thursday and Friday, will host a ‘Democracy summit’ that will see over leaders from over 100 nations attending it virtually.

The summit will also give governments, activists, journalists, private sector leaders, and civil society members a platform to “represent diverse democratic experiences”, a White House press briefing stated.

The program will see world leaders announce reforms and commitments in accordance with the Summit’s three themes — strengthening democracy and defending against authoritarianism; fighting corruption; promoting respect for human rights.

Senior officials said the US government will announce initiatives for free and independent media, corruption-free and fair elections, and for ‘harnessing technology for democratic renewal’.

“The Biden-Harris administration has made clear that efforts to bolster democracy globally begin by working diligently and transparently to strengthen its foundations at home. And you’ll see messaging from President Biden and other administration officials to that effect over the course of the summit,” the State department said.

China and Russia are among the countries that have reportedly been excluded from the summit. China’s Communist Party, in response to its exclusion, has criticised the summit claiming to stand for democracy.

The US Treasury Department said last week that it will impose sanctions against people engaged in corruption, human rights abuse and who undermine democracy to mark the democracy summit.

India, Pakistan, Taiwan, New Zealand, Japan, Iraq, Germany, European Union and Brazil are among several participating members of Biden’s summit.

Pakistan said it will not be attending the 2-day program and thanked the US for the invitation, ANI reported.