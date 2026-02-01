Pakistan: What is Baloch Liberation Army? What fuelled Balochistan attacks that killed nearly 200

For nearly 40 hours, Pakistani security forces battled what officials described as a coordinated wave of attacks across more than a dozen locations. The banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the assaults.

By: Express Global Desk
5 min readUpdated: Feb 1, 2026 07:37 PM IST
balochistan army, balochistan army pakistan, BLA,Pakistani security forces killed 145 militants in a 40-hour battle launched as a series of coordinated gun and bomb attacks across Balochistan left nearly 50 people dead. (AI-generated image)
Make us preferred source on Google

As fighting subsided across the Sulaiman and Kirthar mountain ranges in Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but least populated province was once again at the centre of a deadly cycle of separatist violence, military response and unresolved grievances.

For nearly 40 hours, security forces battled what officials described as a coordinated wave of attacks across more than a dozen locations. The banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the assaults, which marked one of the deadliest flare-ups in the province in years.

Also Read | Over 140 militants killed after multiple suicide and gun attacks in Balochistan: Pakistan

Nearly 200 people, including 31 civilians, 17 security personnel and 145 BLA fighters,  were killed, according to the Pakistani military. Authorities dismissed the group’s claim that it killed 84 members of the security forces.

In Quetta, a city shaped by decades of insurgency, the government projected control.

“Our security forces, personnel and officers have fought bravely,” Al Jazeera quoted Information Minister Attaullah Tarar as saying.

Yet the scale of casualties, including civilians, highlighted how entrenched the conflict remains.

The ‘foreign hand’ argument

Islamabad once again attributed the violence to external interference, branding the fighters “Fitna-al-Hindustan”, an allegation aimed at India. New Delhi categorically rejected as baseless Pakistan’s allegations of an Indian hand in attempts to disturb peace in Balochistan, and said it is Islamabad’s usual tactics to deflect attention from its “internal failings”.

Story continues below this ad

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, trashing the charges, also highlighted Pakistan’s record of suppression, brutality and violation of human rights.

“We categorically reject the baseless allegations made by Pakistan, which are nothing but its usual tactics to deflect attention from its own internal failings,” he said.

Jaiswal was responding to Pakistan military’s unsubstantiated claim that India was supporting terrorist elements in their attempts to disturb peace in Balochistan.

“Instead of parroting frivolous claims each time there is a violent incident, it would do better to focus on addressing long-standing demands of its people in the region. Its record of suppression, brutality and violation of human rights is well known,” he added.

Story continues below this ad

Development without dividends

Balochistan lies at the heart of the $46 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), anchored by the port of Gwadar. But many locals say large projects have failed to translate into jobs or services.

At a coal mine in Spin Karez, a security official told Al Jazeera journalists documenting unsafe mining conditions: “Sir, are you crazy! The insurgents [rebels] come in their hundreds and pick up everything, including [paramilitary] checkpoints. Who said it’s safe for you to be in this area?”

Baloch militants have repeatedly attacked mines and killed labourers from other provinces, deepening insecurity and reinforcing perceptions of lawlessness.

“A military can neutralise a militant, but it cannot neutralise a grievance. The state sees them as a terrorist network; many here see their sons and brothers who took up arms,” the publication quoted a security source as saying.

Story continues below this ad

Human cost of a long war

“Everyone here is corrupt,” a former chief minister of Balochistan, speaking anonymously0, said.

Residents say corruption has drained funds meant for healthcare, education and infrastructure, eroding trust in the state and leaving security as an abstract promise.

Who is the Baloch Liberation Army?

Pakistan’s banned separatist group the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for coordinated gun and bomb attacks that killed dozens of civilians and security personnel, triggering one of the deadliest security operations in Balochistan in years.

The BLA is the strongest of several insurgent groups operating in the mineral-rich province bordering Afghanistan and Iran, home to major Chinese-backed projects including the deep-water port of Gwadar.

Story continues below this ad

What does the BLA want?

The BLA seeks independence for Balochistan, arguing that the federal government unfairly exploits the province’s gas and mineral resources. It says Balochistan’s natural wealth belongs to its people and rejects federal control over extraction and security.

How has it escalated?

Once considered a low-intensity insurgency, BLA attacks have grown more frequent and coordinated. In 2022, militants stormed army and navy bases.

In August 2024, coordinated attacks included highway assaults in which passengers were pulled from buses and shot after identity checks. In March 2025, militants opened fire on the Jaffar Express after sabotaging railway tracks, briefly taking hostages, officials and local media said.

The group has used women suicide bombers, including in an attack on Chinese nationals in Karachi, and is designated a foreign terrorist organisation by the United States. Pakistan accuses India and Afghanistan of backing the militants, allegations both deny.

Story continues below this ad

Who does it target?

The BLA primarily targets security forces and infrastructure in Balochistan but has also struck in Karachi. It has attacked Chinese citizens and interests, accusing Beijing of helping Islamabad exploit the province.

Officials say attacks on civilian labourers from other provinces mark a significant escalation.

The group was also at the centre of tit-for-tat strikes last year between Iran and Pakistan over alleged militant bases on each other’s territory, bringing the neighbours close to war.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
In a video of the incident, Kumar confronts the mob and asks why others can name their shops Baba but not Ahmed
FIR in U'khand after mob protests against 'Mohammad Deepak' who stood up for elderly shopkeeper
Kalpana Iyer-Mithun Da
India’s top model started working at 12, became a Bollywood sensation, and then quietly left the industry
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda marriage
As wedding rumours swirl, a look at Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s love story, from Geetha Govindam to secret getaways
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
The user went on to describe an experience on a global implementation team
'They're all pretty sharp': American software engineer shuts down viral post stereotyping Indian professionals as 'incompetent'
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Live Score, Australian Open 2026 Final
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score, Australian Open Final 2026
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: Pakistan have won the toss and chosen to bowl first
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup
Hindutva, Hindutva agenda, Hindutva ideology, hate speech, hate speeches, Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, hatred towards muslims, muslims discrimination, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Hate speeches in a civilised country are deplorable
Budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Will Ahmed WHOOP founder
From 3-8 eggs for breakfast to steam and cold plunges, what a day in WHOOP billionaire founder Will Ahmed's life looks like
AI
Budget 2026 tech highlights: What govt announced on AI, chips, cloud and data infrastructure
Advertisement
Must Read
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score, Australian Open Final 2026
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Live Score, Australian Open 2026 Final
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: Pakistan have won the toss and chosen to bowl first
Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score
Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20I Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates
Budget 2026 tech highlights: What govt announced on AI, chips, cloud and data infrastructure
AI
'It’s the placebo effect you pay for': Why this Rs 13,499 air purifier is actually perfect for the ‘sad reality' of NCR homes
Forbes 355 Surround 360° Air Purifier
Apple’s second-largest acquisition isn’t about the iPhone, but entering a market it hasn’t set foot in yet
Apple acquisition
From 3-8 eggs for breakfast to steam and cold plunges, what a day in WHOOP billionaire founder Will Ahmed's life looks like
Will Ahmed WHOOP founder
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
'They're all pretty sharp': American software engineer shuts down viral post stereotyping Indian professionals as 'incompetent'
The user went on to describe an experience on a global implementation team
Couple narrowly misses speeding car while taking photos on highway, then blames driver; video sparks outrage
The close call could have easily turned deadly
Watch: Atif Aslam’s Islamabad concert triggers laugh riot after fan hijacks stage with ‘extremely off-key’ performance
Atif Aslam kept looking at the fun and chuckling at his rendition "Tere Liye"
This Indian founder replaced real dating with a custom-engineered AI girlfriend; Nikhil Kamath reacts: 'dating apps can be stressful'
Nikhil Kamath asked why Shubham preferred an AI companion over a real relationship
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement