What Iran’s missile warning means for the 60-day US-Iran negotiations

The missile question has been a central fault line between Washington and Tehran throughout the war.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJun 19, 2026 11:17 PM IST First published on: Jun 19, 2026 at 11:17 PM IST
Iran USIranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei declared that Tehran's defensive capabilities would not be part of any future negotiations. (File Photo)

Even as a 60-day window for formal negotiations with the United States formally opened following the signing of the Iran-US memorandum of understanding, Tehran moved swiftly on Thursday to draw a hard line: its ballistic missile programme would not be on the table under any circumstances, with any party.

What Iran’s Foreign Ministry said

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei declared that Tehran’s defensive capabilities would not be part of any future negotiations, saying its missiles were “meant to be fired, not negotiated over” and that they did not “even like being talked about.”

Baghaei said Iran’s missile programme and overall defence capabilities would not be discussed “in any process, with any party,” even as the two sides begin the 60-day negotiation process under the newly signed MoU.

The statement was not a departure from Tehran’s long-held position. As far back as January 2026, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had said Iran’s defensive and missile capabilities “will never be the subject of any negotiations,” a position he reiterated in subsequent rounds of diplomacy.

Iran also rejects transferring enriched uranium abroad

Baghaei used the same briefing to close off another avenue that Washington has sought to pursue. He rejected any proposal to transfer Iran’s enriched nuclear material outside the country, calling it “unacceptable.” While acknowledging that diluting enriched uranium had been presented as one possible option, he said it was only intended to keep diplomatic avenues open.

Baghaei also confirmed that the memorandum had been signed in both Persian and English to avoid any future disputes over interpretation.

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Why this matters for the 60-day talks

The missile question has been a central fault line between Washington and Tehran throughout the war. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had previously insisted that limits on Iran’s ballistic missiles must form part of any agreement. “At the end of the day, in order for talks to actually lead to something meaningful, they will have to include certain things and that includes the range of their ballistic missiles,” Rubio said in February.

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Vice President JD Vance signalled some flexibility on the issue this week, backing away from earlier administration pledges to destroy Iran’s ballistic weapons capacity entirely. “You can’t tell a country, whether Israel or Iran, they’re not allowed to have any self-defence,” he said at a White House press conference on 18 June. Iran’s statement on Thursday makes clear it intends to hold Vance to that framing.

The MoU as published does not address Iran’s ballistic weapons programme, leaving it as an unresolved matter for the negotiations now underway. Iran’s position suggests it intends to keep it that way.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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