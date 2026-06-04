What are ‘pilot zones’ in Israel-Lebanon truce?

United States Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, left, is joined by second from left: State Department Chief of Staff Dan Holler, Sr., State Department Counselor and Director, Office of Policy Planning Michael A. Needham and United States Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa, as they meet with Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter and Lebanese Ambassador to the United States Nada Hamadeh, at the State Department. (AP Photo)

Israel and Lebanon have agreed to renew their fragile ceasefire after days of bombardment and drone strikes. This is a hope for the West Asia as the ceasefire, albeit fragile, hangs in the balance. One of the key conditions of the ceasefire is the creation of ‘pilot security zones’ inside Lebanon.

So, what is a ‘pilot security zone’? These are specific localised sectors where non-state armed groups are required to withdraw and exclusive control is given to recognised national militaries. The policy of ‘pilot zones’ aims to dismantle non-state armed groups and prevent their re-emergence in the region.

The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire agreement

After the fourth round of US-mediated talks at the State department, Lebanon and Israel said in a joint statement released by the US state department that the ceasefire “is contingent on a complete cessation of the Hezbollah fire and the evacuation of all Hezbollah operatives” from South of the Litani River areas.