What are cluster bombs and why Israel says Iran has used them in the war

Israel has accused Iran of using cluster munitions during the ongoing conflict with Israel, raising concerns about the risks such weapons pose to civilians.

The Israeli military said the weapons had been launched multiple times since the war began, describing their use against populated areas as a potential violation of international humanitarian law. Military spokesperson Nadav Shoshani said the army was monitoring the situation closely.

“They’ve used it multiple times, which is a war crime when it’s directed towards civilians, and we’re tracking that situation,” Shoshani was quoted as saying by media reports.

What exactly are cluster bombs?

Cluster bombs are weapons designed to release multiple smaller explosives, known as submunitions or bomblets, over a wide area rather than producing a single explosion.