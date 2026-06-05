Six-day search for American student in Japan’s Kyoto continues after argument with mother over ChatGPT use

A nearly week-long search continues in Kyoto, Japan, for 20-year-old American student James “Weston” Higginbotham, who walked away from his family on May 29 after an argument with his mother over her use of ChatGPT. He has not been heard from since. Japanese police, search dogs, helicopters and local volunteers are combing the mountainous Yamashina-ku ward of Kyoto in typhoon conditions, with rescuers searching through waist-high mud on Thursday.
Weston Higginbotham, a junior at Auburn University studying biosystems engineering and a self-described “lover of Mother Nature”, walked off after the family had a heated argument over his mother’s use of ChatGPT to navigate the trip. The family had been in Japan since May 22, celebrating Weston’s 18-year-old younger brother’s high school graduation. His mother, Nancy Higginbotham, has been updating supporters daily on Facebook from Kyoto and has thanked Japanese police, US diplomats, FBI agents, and Alabama officials for their efforts.
The ‘dumb argument’ over ChatGPT
Nancy: “We had an argument because I was using ChatGPT too much to try to help us navigate the trip and find the best restaurants and do this and that. We try never to use it, and I totally agree with him. It was just a dumb, dumb argument to have.”
Initially, Nancy Higginbotham, his mother, was not worried as her son, who boarded the train alone, was an experienced traveller and often went exploring solo. But when the location on his phone went off, she knew something was not right.
The disappearance of Weston had happened following an argument he had with his mother over her use of ChatGPT.
His mother has since taken to social media to appeal for help. “He may be emotionally distressed, so this is urgent,” she wrote. “We are in our own living hell.”
Dozens of Japanese officials searched through waist-high mud on Thursday. “It’s been a long, stressful day,” Nancy Higginbotham wrote in a social media update. Furthermore, she thanked Japanese police, U.S. diplomats, FBI agents, and Alabama officials for their efforts.
Story continues below this ad
What Japanese police said
Despite the tension, investigators have offered a preliminary assessment. The Kyoto Prefectural Police told ABC News that it is likely Weston intentionally left his family. However, they are concerned about his safety.
A State Department spokesperson stated it has “no higher priority than the safety of Americans.
(This article was curated by Seekriti Saha, who is an intern with The Indian Express)
The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More