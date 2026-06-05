Six-day search for American student in Japan’s Kyoto continues after argument with mother over ChatGPT use

A nearly week-long search continues in Kyoto, Japan, for 20-year-old American student James “Weston” Higginbotham, who walked away from his family on May 29 after an argument with his mother over her use of ChatGPT. He has not been heard from since. Japanese police, search dogs, helicopters and local volunteers are combing the mountainous Yamashina-ku ward of Kyoto in typhoon conditions, with rescuers searching through waist-high mud on Thursday.

Weston Higginbotham, a junior at Auburn University studying biosystems engineering and a self-described “lover of Mother Nature”, walked off after the family had a heated argument over his mother’s use of ChatGPT to navigate the trip. The family had been in Japan since May 22, celebrating Weston’s 18-year-old younger brother’s high school graduation. His mother, Nancy Higginbotham, has been updating supporters daily on Facebook from Kyoto and has thanked Japanese police, US diplomats, FBI agents, and Alabama officials for their efforts.