Why are WestJet flight attendants on strike and who will be affected?

Flight attendants at WestJet, Canada’s second-largest airline, went on strike on Sunday in a dispute over pay that has grounded flights during one of the busiest summer holiday weekends in the nation.
According to WestJet, about 309 flights have already been cancelled as of Sunday morning, BBC reported. The strike was announced by the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents 4,400 cabin crew at the airline. The decision affects travellers’ three-day weekend plans.
Pay dispute over ‘ground work’ at heart of strike
One of the primary factors that led to the announcement of strikes was how the cabin crews should be paid, specifically the payment for the work the cabin crew does before the flight takes off, also known as ground pay in the airline industry. The union has claimed that some of that work done on the ground remains unpaid, and cited pay through a “credit hour” system instead of an hourly rate.
This evening, WestJet began to initiate an organised take-down of its network and will start issuing flight cancellations to guests. Learn more on our Newsroom: https://t.co/MNL7c7N8ZZ
The union has claimed that flight attendants are expected to work up to 35 hours per month without getting paid for those hours as the duties are performed before the flight’s departure. However, WestJet has said wages paid under the credit hour system include compensation for work done before take-off and landing, BBC reported.
According to WestJet, flight attendants earn anywhere between $20 and $41 per hour, the report added.
“We presented a proposal that would have set a new standard for cabin crew in Canada, making WestJet the only airline to offer an hourly rate covering all time before and after flights, plus a double-digit wage increase in year one among other priorities the union raised. Unfortunately, it wasn’t accepted,” said Alexis von Hoensbroech, CEO of the WestJet Group, ABC News reported.
Union says talks failed despite last-minute efforts
The union had informed WestJet on Thursday that a strike would come if talks didn’t produce a result, giving the airline 72 hours’ notice. WestJet had then issued a lockout notice, Reuters reported.
The union said that it tried to strike a deal with WestJet until the last minute, but that “WestJet’s offer did not go far enough.”
“We are on strike because we believe we deserve better. We are ready to go back to the table to settle,” said Alia Hussain, president of the union’s WestJet component.
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