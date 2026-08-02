Why are WestJet flight attendants on strike and who will be affected?

According to WestJet, about 309 flights have already been cancelled as of Sunday morning. (Photo: WestJet website)

Flight attendants at WestJet, Canada’s second-largest airline, went on strike on Sunday in a dispute over pay that has grounded flights during one of the busiest summer holiday weekends in the nation.

According to WestJet, about 309 flights have already been cancelled as of Sunday morning, BBC reported. The strike was announced by the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents 4,400 cabin crew at the airline. The decision affects travellers’ three-day weekend plans.

Pay dispute over ‘ground work’ at heart of strike

One of the primary factors that led to the announcement of strikes was how the cabin crews should be paid, specifically the payment for the work the cabin crew does before the flight takes off, also known as ground pay in the airline industry. The union has claimed that some of that work done on the ground remains unpaid, and cited pay through a “credit hour” system instead of an hourly rate.