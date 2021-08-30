scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 30, 2021
Must Read

Russia sees possible increase in West Nile virus cases this autumn

Scientists have said that milder temperatures attributed toclimate change could cause diseases such as the West Nile virus to become more widespread.

By: Reuters | Moscow |
Updated: August 30, 2021 9:12:46 pm
Maharashtra reports 11 dengue deaths, high number of cases in Nagpur and Nashik districtsThe West Nile virus is mainly transmitted through mosquito bites and can lead to a fatal neurological disease in humans. (Representational image)

Russia warned on Monday of a possible increase in West Nile virus infections this autumn as mild temperatures and heavy precipitation create favourable conditions for the mosquitos that carry it.

Originally from Africa, the virus has spread to Europe, Asia and North America. It is mainly transmitted through mosquito bites and can lead to a fatal neurological disease in humans, although most people infected never develop any symptoms.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Scientists have said that milder temperatures attributed toclimate change could cause diseases such as the West Nile virus to become more widespread.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“In light of favourable climatic conditions this year – anabundance of precipitation… a warm and long autumn, a high number of (virus) carriers could be observed in the autumn,” Rospotrebnadzor, Russia’s consumer health watchdog, said.

The virus causes West Nile fever in around 20% of cases, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said. It is related to Zika, dengue and yellow fever viruses.

More than 80% of Russia’s West Nile fever cases are recorded in its southwest region.

There is no vaccine against the virus in humans although one exists for horses, the WHO says.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 30: Latest News

Advertisement