West Asia War sends Pakistan’s weekly oil import bill spiralling to 167% to $800 million

The weekly oil import bill of Pakistan has risen to $800 million amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif informed the federal Cabinet on Wednesday. During the Cabinet meeting, he discussed how the conflict is affecting the country’s energy supplies.

While briefing about the impact of the West Asia war on Pakistan, Sharif said, “Our weekly pre-war oil bill was around $300 million, and today it is up to $800 million,” reported Pakistan Today. This is a rise of roughly 167%. Sharif further said that the country’s fuel usage has dropped in comparison to previous weeks.

According to a report by Dawn, the PM acknowledged the role of Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik in handling the fuel crisis. He said the condition now appeared ‘satisfactory’. He further added, “Consultations are also being held with provinces to extend fuel subsidies”.