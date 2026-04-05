West Asia war: Iran targets petrochemical plant in Bahrain; power plants in Kuwait hit as conflict escalates

As tensions escalate in the Middle East amid the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, Gulf nations are increasingly bearing the brunt of retaliatory strikes. Tehran has continued to launch attacks across the region in response to US and Israeli strikes on Iranian infrastructure, including energy facilities and bridges.

Bahrain’s Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company on Sunday said that several of its operational units were attacked by Iranian drones, state media reported. Authorities said no injuries were recorded, and teams are now assessing the extent of the damage.

شركة الخليج لصناعة البتروكيماويات البحرينية: اندلاع حريق في وحدات تشغيلية عقب هجوم إيراني بطائرات مسيرة دون أنباء عن وقوع إصابات • السيطرة على الحريق وفرق متخصصة تجري تقييما للأضرار pic.twitter.com/4cveTTZdhy — كويت نيوز (@KuwaitNews) April 5, 2026

In Kuwait, moreover, state media reported two incidents on Sunday.

Two power generation and water desalination stations were targeted in Kuwait, its Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy stated. Although there were no injuries, the attacks resulted in significant material damage and the shutdown of two electricity generation units, state media reported.

وزارة الكهرباء والماء والطاقة المتجددة: محطتان للقوى الكهربائية وتقطير المياه تعرّضتا لاستهداف بواسطة طائرات مسيّرة معادية جراء العدوان الإيراني الآثم • أسفر ذلك عن أضرار مادية جسيمة وخروج وحدتين لتوليد الكهرباء عن الخدمة، دون تسجيل أي إصابات بشرية • تباشر الفرق الفنية وفرق… pic.twitter.com/9TanLgcHCu — كويت نيوز (@KuwaitNews) April 5, 2026

In a separate incident, a fire erupted in the Shuwaikh oil sector complex following a drone attack, according to Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), according to state media. No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, in Abu Dhabi, authorities responded to multiple fires at the Borouge petrochemicals plant, caused by falling debris after air defence systems successfully intercepted incoming threats. Operations at the facility have been suspended while damage is being assessed, with no injuries reported, Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a post on X.

Abu Dhabi authorities are responding to multiple fires in Borouge petrochemicals plant, caused by falling debris following successful interceptions by air defence systems. Operations at the facility have been immediately suspended while damage is assessed. No injuries have been… — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) April 5, 2026

Saudi Arabia defence ministry on Sunday also reported interception and destruction of a cruise missile.