West Asia war: Iran targets petrochemical plant in Bahrain; power plants in Kuwait hit as conflict escalates

Tehran has continued to launch attacks across the region in response to US and Israeli strikes on Iranian infrastructure, including energy facilities and bridges.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 5, 2026 02:40 PM IST
West Asia war: Petrochemical plant in Bahrain hit, Kuwait power plants targeted by Iran as situation escalatesThis image released by Bahrain's Interior Ministry shows firefighters extinguishing flames after an Iranian projectile struck an industrial area in Ma'ameer, Bahrain, March 9, 2026. (Bahrain Interior Ministry via AP)
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As tensions escalate in the Middle East amid the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, Gulf nations are increasingly bearing the brunt of retaliatory strikes. Tehran has continued to launch attacks across the region in response to US and Israeli strikes on Iranian infrastructure, including energy facilities and bridges.

Bahrain’s Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company on Sunday said that several of its operational units were attacked by Iranian drones, state media reported. Authorities said no injuries were recorded, and teams are now assessing the extent of the damage.

In Kuwait, moreover, state media reported two incidents on Sunday.

Two power generation and water desalination stations were targeted in Kuwait, its Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy stated. Although there were no injuries, the attacks resulted in significant material damage and the shutdown of two electricity generation units, state media reported.

In a separate incident, a fire erupted in the Shuwaikh oil sector complex following a drone attack, according to Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), according to state media. No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, in Abu Dhabi, authorities responded to multiple fires at the Borouge petrochemicals plant, caused by falling debris after air defence systems successfully intercepted incoming threats. Operations at the facility have been suspended while damage is being assessed, with no injuries reported, Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a post on X.

Saudi Arabia defence ministry on Sunday also reported interception and destruction of a cruise missile.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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