US launches fresh strikes against Iran; American tanker hit in Egypt: West Asia crisis key updates

The US military on early Thursday said that they completed ‘a heavy wave of strikes against Iran’ in response to an earlier attack by Iran on a US base in Jordan. The strike comes after the US President Donald Trump vowed to hit Iran ‘very hard’ after the Iranian attack in Jordan in a phone interview with Fox News.

The US Central Command, said in a post on X, that over a span of two hours, the US struck dozens of targets belonging to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, including military command centres, missiles and drone facilities. The Central Command ⁠said the American strikes began on Thursday midnight ⁠and ended two hours past it.