West Asia war impact: Why this is the largest energy supply disruption the world has ever seen

A man watches a worker adjust the prices of their sign at a gasoline station as oil prices continue to rise, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Quezon city, Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

The war raging in the Middle East has plunged the world into a severe energy crisis. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), this is the biggest oil disruption in history — worse than the 1970s oil crisis and Ukraine war combined.

The IEA was established in 1974 specifically to handle such crises, following the 1973 embargo where Arab states — led by Saudi Arabia — slashed oil output to protest US support for Israel in war against Egypt and Syria.

But, why is this energy supply disruption touted as the biggest that the world has ever seen?

In 1973, embargoed countries faced a total shortage of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day, which amounted to about 7% of the global supply at the time.