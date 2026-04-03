Anxiety at sea: 20,000 seafarers stranded in Gulf as war hits Hormuz route, first since World War II

The maritime sector said it had designated Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman and Gulf as a "warlike operations area", granting seafarers additional protections (AP file photo)

The war in West Asia has left nearly 20,000 seafarers stranded in the Persian Gulf, the first time since World War II that so many sailors remain stuck in a war zone, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing the United Nations. This comes as Iran has restricted passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil route, disrupting vessel movement.

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The maritime sector said it had designated the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf of Oman and the Gulf as a “warlike operations area”, granting seafarers additional protections as the war engulfs the crucial energy transit route, news agency AFP reported.

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“There is no precedent for the stranding of so many seafarers in the modern age,” said Damien Chevallier, the head of the International Maritime Organization’s Safety Division, at a UN maritime conference.