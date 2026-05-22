Can Pakistan broker a US-Iran breakthrough? Hormuz tolls and uranium remain sticking points

Plumes of smoke rise as strikes hit the city during the US–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)

The discussions to end the conflict in West Asia are ongoing and Pakistan is seeking a breakthrough in peace talks as Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held conversations with Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday to discuss proposals with Tehran, while Washington is still at odds over Tehran’s nuclear programme and uranium stockpile.

The fragile ceasefire, which came into effect on April 8, continues to hold as US President Donald Trump earlier this week said that he postponed a scheduled strike on Iran, which could have renewed the conflict, at the request of allies in the Middle East, including the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.