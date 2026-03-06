West Asia conflict disrupts flights: 281 cancellations at Indian metros, limited services resume

A group of passengers is stranded at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport terminal 2 as their flights to different places in the Middle East are cancelled due to the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, in Mumbai on Sunday. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Flight operations across parts of West Asia continue to face disruptions amid the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran, with major aviation hubs across the Gulf witnessing widespread cancellations since February 28.

Key transit centres, including Dubai in the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain, have seen large-scale disruptions as airspace restrictions and security concerns affect commercial aviation in the region.

Airlines based in the Middle East, including Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad, said several regular services remain suspended, with only limited flights operating as authorities assess the evolving security situation.

Gulf carriers extend suspensions

Meanwhile, some Gulf airlines continue to maintain suspensions on several routes.