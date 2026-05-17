Wes Streeting says will run for Labour leadership race, calls for ‘proper contest’

Wes Streeting arrives at the Progress Conference at Convene in London, Saturday May 16, 2026. (Photo/AP)

Wes Streeting has confirmed that he will enter a leadership race if Keir Starmer faces a battle for the top position, calling for a “proper contest” to choose the next prime minister.

While speaking at a press conference organised by the thinktank Progress on Saturday (May 16), Streeting said that he would contest any future Labour leadership race, according to The Guardian.

He described Brexit as “a catastrophic mistake” and outlined his belief in establishing a “new special relationship” with the European Union, which he said would help “rebuild our economy and trade, and improve our defence against the shared threats from Russian aggression and America First”.