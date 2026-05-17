Wes Streeting says will run for Labour leadership race, calls for ‘proper contest’

Wes Streeting has confirmed that he will enter a leadership race if Keir Starmer faces a battle for the top position, calling for a “proper contest” to choose the next prime minister.
While speaking at a press conference organised by the thinktank Progress on Saturday (May 16), Streeting said that he would contest any future Labour leadership race, according to The Guardian.
He described Brexit as “a catastrophic mistake” and outlined his belief in establishing a “new special relationship” with the European Union, which he said would help “rebuild our economy and trade, and improve our defence against the shared threats from Russian aggression and America First”.
He further criticised Starmer’s “heavy-handed” leadership culture, claiming it had limited creative policy thinking within government.
“The moral emergency of antisemitism in our party left little room for intellectual renewal or policy debate on the centre-left. We then had a dishonest leadership contest, followed by an overcautiousness in opposition,” he said.
“Interesting policy ideas couldn’t be floated because we were too afraid of what the Tories might say, so we said nothing. Instead of a willingness to challenge ideas and kick the tyres, debate was viewed as division and shut down,” the former health secretary added.
He further criticised Labour’s first two years in power, stating that the party arrived “in government underprepared in too many areas and lacking clarity of vision and direction”.
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“We’ve carried this culture into government, with a heavy-handed approach that has seen backbenchers scolded for interesting private members’ bills which weren’t the government’s policy – like banning smartphones in schools,” he said.
“That’s why we need a proper contest where all candidates can put their best foot forward. It’s got to be a battle of ideas so that whoever wins comes out stronger for it,” Streeting added.
“It is now clear that you will not lead the Labour Party into the next general election and that Labour MPs and Labour Unions want the debate about what comes next to be a battle of ideas, not of personalities or petty factionalism,” he said in his resignation letter.
“It needs to be broad, and it needs the best possible field of candidates. I support that approach, and I hope that you will facilitate this,” he added.
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