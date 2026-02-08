‘We will pay’: Savannah Guthrie issues video plea as search for her missing mother continues

In this image provided by NBCUniversal, Savannah Guthrie, right, her mom Nancy speak, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in New York. (Photo: AP)

Savannah Guthrie has appealed directly to those who may have kidnapped her mother, saying her family is ready to pay for her safe return, as the search for the missing 84-year-old entered its seventh day, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

In a video shared on social media, the NBC Today show host stood alongside her siblings and addressed the kidnappers of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, who disappeared from her home near Tucson, Arizona, last weekend.

“We received your message and we understand… this is very valuable to us and we will pay.”



Savannah Guthrie posts new video on social media as search nears one week for her kidnapped mother Nancy Guthrie. @livenowfox pic.twitter.com/EQRRAmjwmD — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowTV) February 7, 2026

“We received your message, and we understand,” Guthrie said in the video. “We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”

It was not immediately clear whether Guthrie was referring to a new message from the kidnappers. The AP said it contacted the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department for further details.

A Tucson television station, KOLD, said it received an email linked to the case but did not disclose its contents. The FBI confirmed it was aware of a new message and was checking whether it was genuine.

No suspects named so far

Investigators believe Nancy Guthrie was taken against her will from her home just outside Tucson. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said DNA testing showed blood found on her front porch matched hers.

Authorities have not identified any suspects and have not ruled anyone out.

Sheriff Nanos said investigators were disappointed that a camera at the home failed to capture usable images. He said the doorbell camera was disconnected early on the day Nancy Guthrie went missing, and movement was recorded shortly afterwards. However, because there was no active subscription, no footage could be recovered.

“It is concerning,” Nanos told the AP. “You get your hopes up, and then you realise there is nothing there.”

Trump says investigation progressing

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the investigation was going “very well”. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, he said: “We have some clues that I think are very strong.”

A sign of solidarity from neighbors at Nancy Guthrie’s home Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Caitlin O’Hara)

Concern is growing about Nancy Guthrie’s health. Authorities say she needs daily medication and has a pacemaker, as well as a history of heart problems and high blood pressure.

“She requires medication,” Nanos said. “I have no way of knowing whether they’re getting that medication to her.”

Earlier pleas and ransom notes

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings released an earlier video this week saying they were willing to speak but wanted proof that their mother was alive.

The FBI said ransom notes sent to media outlets demanded money and included deadlines, one of which has already passed. The kidnapping has drawn national attention, with Trump saying he had directed federal agencies to assist in the search.