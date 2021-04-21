‘We Were Left With Nothing’: Argentina’s misery deepens in the pandemic

Before the pandemic, Carla Huanca and her family were making modest but meaningful improvements to their cramped apartment in the slums of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

She was working as a hairstylist. Her partner was tending bar at a nightclub. Together, they were bringing home about 25,000 pesos (about $270) a week — enough to add a second story to their home, creating extra space for their three boys. They were about to plaster the walls.

“Then, everything closed,” said Huanca, 33. “We were left with nothing.”

Amid the lockdown, the family needed emergency handouts from the Argentine government to keep food on the table. They resigned themselves to rough walls. They shelled out for wireless internet service to allow their children to manage remote learning.

“We have spent all of our savings,” Huanca said.

The global economic devastation that has accompanied COVID-19 has been especially stark in Argentina, a country that entered the pandemic deep in crisis. Its economy shrank by nearly 10% in 2020, marking the third straight year of recession.

The pandemic has accelerated an exodus of foreign investment, which has pushed down the value of the Argentine peso. That has increased the costs of imports such as food and fertilizer, and kept the inflation rate above 40%. More than 40% of Argentines are mired in poverty.

Hanging over national life is an inevitable renegotiation later this year with the International Monetary Fund, an institution that Argentines widely detest for having imposed crippling budget austerity as part of a rescue package two decades ago.

With its public finances depleted by the pandemic, Argentina must work out a new repayment schedule on $45 billion in debts to the IMF. That burden is the result of the fund’s most recent bailout and the largest in the institution’s history — a $57 billion package of loans extended to Argentina in 2018.

Workers at a Texcom textile factory in Don Torcuato, near Buenos Aires, on April 13, 2021. The company makes fabric for international sporting goods brands, but since May has supplied material for protective gear like face masks. (Sarah Pabst/The New York Times) Workers at a Texcom textile factory in Don Torcuato, near Buenos Aires, on April 13, 2021. The company makes fabric for international sporting goods brands, but since May has supplied material for protective gear like face masks. (Sarah Pabst/The New York Times)

Now under new management, the fund has lessened its traditional reverence for austerity, alleviating some of the usual anxiety. Even so, the negotiations are certain to be complex and politically tempestuous.

The Argentine government, led by President Alberto Fernández, is rife with discord before midterm elections in October. The administration faces a stiff challenge from the left, with Cristina Fernández de Kirchner — a former president and current vice president — demanding a more combative stance with the IMF.

Businesses vent that the government has failed to come up with a strategy that can generate sustained economic growth. Liberating Argentina from stagnation and inflation is an objective that has evaded the country’s leaders for decades. In a country that has defaulted on its sovereign debt no fewer than nine times, skepticism perpetually dogs national fortunes by limiting investment.

“There is no plan, there is no path forward,” said Miguel Kiguel, a former Argentine finance secretary who runs Econviews, a Buenos Aires-based consultant. “How can you get companies to invest? There is still no trust.”

The Fernández administration is banking on the merits of a more cooperative relationship with the IMF, seeking to secure a deal with the institution that spares the government punishing budget cuts and allows it to spend to promote economic growth.

Such hopes would have once been unrealistic. From Indonesia to Turkey to Argentina, the IMF has forced countries to slash spending in the midst of crises, removing fuel for economic growth, and punishing those dependent on public relief.

But today’s IMF, led for the past two years by Kristalina Georgieva, has moderated the institution’s traditional obsession with fiscal discipline. She has urged governments to levy wealth taxes to finance the costs of the pandemic — a measure that Argentina adopted late last year.

The fund’s analysis of Argentina’s debt picture, and its conclusion that the burden was not sustainable, set the groundwork for a settlement with international creditors last year. Investors ultimately agreed to write down the value of about $66 billion in bonds, overcoming the opposition of the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock.

The Argentine government is proceeding on the assumption that it can secure a deal from the fund that will allow the country to significantly postpone its debts, providing relief from looming payments — $3.8 billion this year and more than $18 billion next year — without strict requirements that it cut spending.

“The IMF leadership has made clear that this is the framework,” said Joseph Stiglitz, a Nobel laureate economist at Columbia University in New York. The new arrangement will reflect “the new IMF,” he said, “recognizing that austerity doesn’t work, and recognizing their concerns about poverty.”