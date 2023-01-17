scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif calls for peace talks with PM Modi: ‘We have learnt our lessons after three wars with India’

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif said, "My message to Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is -- Let's sit, talk and bring to the table all our issues and find a resolution for burning issues like Kashmir."

"We are both are nuclear powers, if anything happens, who will tell what happened," The Pakistan PM said. (File)
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif calls for peace talks with PM Modi: 'We have learnt our lessons after three wars with India'
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called for “serious and sincere” talks with prime minister Narendra Modi on “burning issues including Kashmir”.

In an interview with Dubai-based Al-Arabiya news channel, Shehbaz said, “India is a very brotherly country, and we have always shared brotherly relations and it is unique. Pakistan has learnt its lessons, we had three wars with India and the consequence of those wars were more misery, unemployment, and poverty. We want to live in peace with India provided we are able to resolve our problems. ”

“It is up to us to live peacefully and make progress or quarrel with each other, and waste time and resources. We want to alleviate poverty, achieve prosperity, and provide education and health facilities and employment to our people and not waste our resources on bombs and ammunition, that is the message I want to give to PM Modi,” he added.

Suggesting that the UAE leadership could play an important role in bringing India and Pakistan to the table, he said, “My message to Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is — Let’s sit, talk and bring to the table all our issues and find a resolution for burning issues like Kashmir.”

On the topic of Article 370, Shehbaz still repeated Pakistan’s allegations about minorities being ‘persecuted’ in India. He added, “We are ready for talks and peace.”

“We are both are nuclear powers, if anything happens, who will live to tell what happened,” he said.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 13:18 IST
Best of Express
