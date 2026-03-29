‘We are waiting’: Iran issues chilling warning to US as fears of a full-scale ground invasion soar

Amid reports of a potential US ground assault, Iran has issued a warning to Washington that Iranian forces “are waiting for the arrival of American troops on the ground to set them on fire and punish their regional partners forever.”

“Our firing continues. Our missiles are in place. Our determination and faith have increased,” said Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, the country’s parliament speaker.

The comments came in the backdrop of delegations from Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia meeting in Pakistan to discuss how to end the fighting in West Asia, while the US deploys 2,500 Marines to the region.

On the other hand, Israel is planning to widen its invasion of Lebanon to expand the “existing security strip” in that country’s south while targeting the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group.