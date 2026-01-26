skip to content
‘We are reviewing everything’: Trump says as administration backs agents in Minneapolis shooting

express web desk

By: Express Web Desk

January 26, 2026 11:48 AM IST First published on: Jan 26, 2026 at 07:34 AM IST
Immigration Enforcement MinnesotaPeople participate in an anti-ICE rally Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump’s administration have defended the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis, even as bystander videos appear to contradict their account, Reuters reports.

Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse at a Veterans Affairs hospital, was shot dead on Saturday during a protest linked to immigration enforcement. Vigils and protests continued across the city on Sunday, with residents gathering in freezing conditions to leave flowers and candles at the site of the killing.

Official account disputed by video

Trump administration officials said Pretti assaulted officers, forcing them to fire in self-defence. “The victims are Border Patrol agents,” senior Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino told CNN.

However, videos verified by Reuters show Pretti holding a mobile phone, not a gun, as he tried to help other protesters who had been pushed to the ground. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said there was no sign Pretti had threatened officers.

“The videos speak for themselves,” O’Hara told CBS, adding that he had seen no evidence that Pretti brandished a weapon.

What the footage shows

The footage shows Pretti filming as a federal agent shoved two women. Pretti stepped between them and raised his arm as he was pepper-sprayed. Several agents then forced him to the ground. A gun was later seen being removed from his waistband area, moments before he was shot multiple times while restrained.

Minnesota
Minnesota Conservation officers and State Troopers try to arrest a protester that tore down police tape in Minneapolis on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. (Photo: AP)

Minnesota officials said Pretti had a valid state permit to carry a concealed firearm, which is protected under a 2022 Supreme Court ruling.

Darius Reeves, a former head of an ICE field office, told Reuters the agents’ actions raised concerns. “It’s clear no one is communicating,” he said.

Second fatal shooting this month

Pretti is the second US citizen killed by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis this month. Earlier in January, another American, Renee Good, was shot dead during a separate operation. That case is under state review, after the US Justice Department withdrew its cooperation.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz again urged Trump to pull federal agents out of the state, calling their actions unconstitutional. A federal judge has ordered the administration to preserve all evidence linked to Pretti’s killing.

Protests and political reaction

Thousands of people marched through Minneapolis on Sunday, chanting “ICE out”. Business leaders from companies including Target, Cargill and Best Buy called for calm and cooperation between authorities.

Also read ‘Please get the truth out about our son’: Alex Pretti’s parents speak after son shot dead by federal agent in Minneapolis

Former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton criticised the shootings. Clinton accused the Trump administration of lying, while Obama said US values were under attack. “This has to stop,” Barack and Michelle Obama said in a statement.

Trump says case under review

Trump told the Wall Street Journal that his administration was “reviewing everything” related to the shooting. “We will come out with a determination,” he said, according to Reuters.

He also suggested federal agents could eventually leave Minneapolis, but gave no timeline. “At some point we will leave. They’ve done a phenomenal job,” Trump said.

Investigations by state and federal authorities are continuing.

