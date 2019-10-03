‘We absolutely will’: Vladimir Putin jokes that Russia will meddle in 2020 US elections

Russia President Vladimir Putin joked Wednesday that he would interfere in the 2020 US Presidential Elections.

Advertising

During an energy forum in Moscow, Putin was asked if Russia would interfere in the polls, to which he replied, “I’ll tell you a secret: Yes, We absolutely will… Just don’t tell anybody.”

Putin also took aim at the Mueller Report, which concluded that Russia tried to swing the 2016 elections in the Republican’s favour but did not establish evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

“He didn’t find any evidence of us colluding with Trump in the past but said there was a risk we might do so in the future… It would be funny if it weren’t so sad,” said Putin.

Advertising

During the conversation, Putin also commented on the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, over his alleged efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, Trump’s potential rival in the 2020 elections.

In a telephone conversation two months ago, Trump allegedly pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to open a corruption investigation in his country against Biden and his son Hunter Biden. Before this call, the President issued a personal order to freeze more than $391 million of US aid to Ukraine, The Washington Post and The New York Times have reported.

Defending the US president, Putin said, “I see nothing compromising in the conversation between Trump and (Ukrainian leader Volodymyr) Zelensky.”

“President Trump turned to a colleague with a request to investigate possible corruption relating to members of the former administration. Any head of state would have had to do the same. They have already been using any excuse to attack President Trump. Now it’s Ukraine,” Putin added.

(With inputs from AFP)