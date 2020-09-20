Watch: Woman throws drink over Irish Deputy PM while he gives interview in Dublin

Varadkar clarified that he was not seeking extra security measures after the incident.

A woman wearing a face mask was filmed throwing a drink over Leo Varadkar as he gave an interview in Dublin.

Footage shared widely on social media shows a woman throwing a drink over Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar while he was filming a video explaining new coronavirus restrictions to the people of Dublin, The Guardian reported.

You can dislike Leo Varadkar, you can criticise his policies, you can disagree with him, but this is nasty and unnecessary thing to do. pic.twitter.com/ze8eVByU3S — Darren Cleary (@RadioCleary) September 18, 2020

In a video filmed by a bystander and shared on Twitter, an unidentified woman wearing a face mask and carrying a skateboard under one arm is seen walking over to Varadkar and his camera crew before tossing liquid from a white cup at his face. She then makes her escape — quickly turning around, dropping the cup, and running away.

In a press conference later that day, the country’s Indian-origin deputy prime minister said that he had already finished filming his video before the woman’s rude interruption. “The good news is that we got it finished before the incident,” he said, according to The Guardian report. Varadkar clarified that he was not seeking extra security measures after the incident.

He jokingly added that he initially mistook the woman for pop singer Avril Lavigne because of her skateboard. “I thought it was Avril Lavigne at first because of that skateboard and everything but unfortunately it wasn’t. She also had a smoothie, which ended up all over my face and halfway down my suit. But I had a spare suit and just got on with the day’s work,” Varadkar said.

Several Irish politicians shared messages condemning the incident. Former presidential candidate Gavin Duffy tweeted, “What a horribly uncouth thing to do to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. This is an attack on our democracy, not him. It’s reported it was coffee but it could have been anything including acid. We need to better protect our politicians.”

The Irish police are currently investigating the incident, The Guardian report further stated.

