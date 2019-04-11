Video: See Julian Assange being dragged out of Ecuadorean Embassy by UK Police

Minutes after the Ecuador government withdrew asylum status for Julian Assange, almost seven years after he sought refuge in Ecuador’s embassy in London, the Wikileaks founder was promptly arrested and carried out of the Ecuadorean embassy by the British Police. He had been holed up in Ecuador embassy in London since 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden over a sexual assault investigation.

Advertising

In a video published online, Assange is seen speaking and making hand gestures while at least seven British Police officials take him into custody. The near one-minute clip showed an agitated, frail-looking man with white hair and a white beard escorted by the police.

Watch: Julian Assange arrested from Ecuadorian embassy in London

Assange took refuge in Ecuador’s London embassy in 2012 to avoid being extradited to Sweden, where authorities wanted to question him as part of a sexual assault investigation. That probe was later dropped, but Assange fears he could be extradited to face charges in the US, where prosecutors are investigating mass disclosures of classified information through WikiLeaks.