Watch: Why Indonesia’s capital Jakarta will be nearly submerged by 2050

Jakarta, home to 10 million people, is the fastest sinking city in the world, according to a report in BBC. The capital of Indonesia is sinking about 25 cm every year. In fact, half of the port city is already below sea level. According to a researcher, 95 per cent of the city will be submerged by 2050.

Jakarta is sinking because its residents are pumping out groundwater for everyday use. As water is extracted, the land’s surface sinks due to the vacuum created. Buildings and structures are lowered as well. As there are no laws to regulate groundwater extraction, nearly everyone, from residents to businesses, is pumping out water. Unable to meet the city’s water requirements, there are cases of individuals taking more than needed.

The situation in Jakarta has also resulted in more floods as it deters water from flowing back into the ocean.

In fact, the city is sinking so fast that residents aren’t fixing their houses. “We just have to keep fixing it,” Fortuna Sophia is quoted as saying by BBC. “The maintenance men say the cracks are caused by the shifting of the ground.”

