Watch how rescuers are digging through rubble for missing people in Turkey, Syria

Rescue teams continued their search for survivors on Friday as the death toll from earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria neared 21,000. Rescuers from many nations, including India, are working round-the-clock on the fourth day to find survivors trapped under the rubble.

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced or injured after a 7.8-magnitude quake and several aftershocks hit Turkey and neighbouring Syria on February 6.

The earthquake’s epicentre was near Turkey’s Gaziantep, nearly 1,100 km from capital Istanbul.

Videos of people being rescued from underneath the rubble have been doing rounds on social media.

India has sent rescue and medical teams to Turkey, including an Indian Army medical team and NDRF (National Disaster Relief Force) personnel to aid the search. On Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs spokesperson posted a video of a 6-year-old girl being rescued by the NDRF team in Gaziantep’s Nurdagi city.

Standing with Türkiye in this natural calamity. India’s @NDRFHQ is carrying out rescue and relief operations at ground zero. Team IND-11 successfully retrieved a 6 years old girl from Nurdagi, Gaziantep today. #OperationDost pic.twitter.com/Mf2ODywxEa — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) February 9, 2023

Another video posted by Humanitarian Relief Foundation on Twitter showed a 2-year-old boy being rescued alive, 79 hours after the earthquake in Hatay province of Turkey.

A two-year-old boy named Mert was rescued alive from the rubble after 79 hours of the earthquake. 📍 Hatay #earthquake pic.twitter.com/9VGs2mJyxC — Humanitarian Relief (@IHHen) February 9, 2023

A Pakistani search and rescue team also rescued three people in Turkey’s Adiyaman, three days after the earthquakes struck. A video of the same was shared on Twitter by World Times.

Meanwhile, a video posted by Voa Deewa on Friday showed rescue efforts to find a group of school volleyball players in Adiyaman.

Rescue efforts are underway for a group of school volleyball players in Adiyaman, Turkey, Feb. 9, 2023. 👉Rescue Crews Search for Earthquake Survivors in Turkey, Syria as Death Toll Surpasses 20,000 https://t.co/Eq5jegsCjD pic.twitter.com/hh2OXBt5iH — VOA DEEWA (@voadeewa) February 10, 2023

Another video showed a child playing with the rescue team after he was pulled out from underneath the rubble. The location of the incident has not been confirmed.

According to the Turkish government, nearly 3,000 buildings, including hospitals, have collapsed in seven cities.

The February 6 earthquake now ranks as the seventh most deadly natural disaster in this century, news agency Reuters reported.