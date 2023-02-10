scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Watch how rescuers are digging through rubble for missing people in Turkey, Syria

Nearly 21,000 have been killed and tens of thousands of people have been displaced or injured after a 7.8 magnitude quake and several aftershocks hit Turkey and neighbouring Syria on February 6

Turkey earthquakeRescuers carry out a person from the rubble, as the search for survivors continues, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Hatay, Turkey, February 10, 2023. (Reuters)
Rescue teams continued their search for survivors on Friday as the death toll from earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria neared 21,000. Rescuers from many nations, including India, are working round-the-clock on the fourth day to find survivors trapped under the rubble.

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced or injured after a 7.8-magnitude quake and several aftershocks hit Turkey and neighbouring Syria on February 6.

The earthquake’s epicentre was near Turkey’s Gaziantep, nearly 1,100 km from capital Istanbul.

Videos of people being rescued from underneath the rubble have been doing rounds on social media.

India has sent rescue and medical teams to Turkey, including an Indian Army medical team and NDRF (National Disaster Relief Force) personnel to aid the search. On Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs spokesperson posted a video of a 6-year-old girl being rescued by the NDRF team in Gaziantep’s Nurdagi city.

Another video posted by Humanitarian Relief Foundation on Twitter showed a 2-year-old boy being rescued alive, 79 hours after the earthquake in Hatay province of Turkey.

A Pakistani search and rescue team also rescued three people in Turkey’s Adiyaman, three days after the earthquakes struck. A video of the same was shared on Twitter by World Times.

Meanwhile, a video posted by Voa Deewa on Friday showed rescue efforts to find a group of school volleyball players in Adiyaman.

Another video showed a child playing with the rescue team after he was pulled out from underneath the rubble. The location of the incident has not been confirmed.

According to the Turkish government, nearly 3,000 buildings, including hospitals, have collapsed in seven cities.

The February 6 earthquake now ranks as the seventh most deadly natural disaster in this century, news agency Reuters reported.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 12:41 IST
