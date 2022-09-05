scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Liz Truss defeats Rishi Sunak to become UK’s new Prime Minister

Liz Truss, 47, had promised that she would act quickly to tackle Britain's cost of living crisis.

Liz Truss, right, and Rishi Sunak on stage after a Conservative leadership election hustings at Wembley Arena in London, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP, file)

Liz Truss was named leader of the governing Conservative Party and Britain’s next Prime Minister on Monday, taking power at a time when the country faces a cost of living crisis, industrial unrest and a recession.

After weeks of an often bad-tempered and divisive leadership contest that saw the foreign minister face off against former finance minister Rishi Sunak, Truss came out on top in a vote of Conservative Party members.

The announcement will trigger the start of a handover from Boris Johnson, who was forced to announce his resignation in July after months of scandal saw support for his administration drain away.

Truss, 47, had promised that she would act quickly to tackle Britain’s cost of living crisis. She said that within a week she will come up with a plan to tackle rising energy bills and securing future fuel supplies.

Long the front-runner in the race to replace Johnson, Truss will become the Conservatives’ fourth prime minister since a 2015 election. Over that period the country has been buffeted from crisis to crisis, and now faces what is forecast to be a long recession triggered by sky-rocketing inflation which hit 10.1% in July.

Truss has said she will appoint a strong cabinet, dispensing with what one source close to her called a “presidential-style” of governing, and will have to work hard to win over some lawmakers in her party who had backed Sunak in the race.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 05:07:57 pm
