WATCH: US releases dramatic footage of Iranian ‘prize ship’ IRIS Dena being ripped apart by submarine torpedo

During a press briefing at the Pentagon, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the Iranian vessel was the Islamic Republic’s “prize ship”. (Credit: AP, X/@DeptofWar)

As the video begins, an outline of a ship sailing on the seas first appears. But soon a powerful projectile hits the ship. It turns out the projectile was a torpedo fired by the United States and the vessel was a warship operated by Iran. The Iranian ship is hit by an underwater explosion. The ship is ripped apart and gallons of water rises up in the air.

The US Departmenet of War released the footage of its attack that sunk Iranian warship IRIS Dena in intenational waters near Sri Lanka. Nearly 180 people are understood to be onboard while the Lankan Navy has so far recovered 87 bodies and rescued 32 people. Several sailors are still believed to be missing.