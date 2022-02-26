Video: Ukrainian man survives after military tank runs over his car during Russian invasion

A chilling video of an armored vehicle running over a moving car in Kyiv during the Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital has gone viral on social media.

The footage shows the military tank swerving and crushing the civilian car before taking a reverse over it again. Onlookers, who recorded videos, could be heard crying out in horror.

In a separate video, the elderly civilian is seen surviving the terrifying encounter, with local residents helping him from the wreckage.

However, it was not clear from the video if the military tanker was Russian or Ukrainian.

Ukraine has been battling the Russian invasion for the last three days with the latter making inroads into areas of Kyiv and other cities. Nearly 200 Ukrainians, including soldiers, have been killed in the Russian offensive.