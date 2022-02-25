scorecardresearch
Friday, February 25, 2022
Watch: Air raids, missiles, explosion wreak havoc across Ukraine amid Russia invasion

The invasion began early on Thursday, soon after Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a televised address, called for Ukraine to lay down its arms. Soon after his address, explosions were heard in the cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa.

By: Express Web Desk |
February 25, 2022 12:07:38 pm
Mariupol: A view of a damaged car in the aftermath of Russian shelling, parked in a street in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP)

Explosions echoed across Ukraine after Russian forces launched a major attack on Thursday, pouring in from across the border, firing missiles on cities and military bases. Over 137 people have been killed so far, according to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The invasion began early on Thursday, soon after Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a televised address, called for Ukraine to lay down its arms. Soon after his address, explosions were heard in the cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa. Despite warnings from the West, Russian troops then launched their attack by land, air and sea, prompting Ukraine to declare martial law and sever all diplomatic relations with Russia.

Cities and villages across Ukraine were bombarded with air attacks, explosions and ground invasions. As tensions mounted, a Ukrainian military plan with 14 people onboard crashed south of Kyiv on Thursday, AFP reported.

Besides the country’s military bases, videos show private property being destroyed in air strikes and counter fire. Early on Friday, Ukrainian downed an enemy aircraft over Kiev, which then crashed into a residential building setting it on fire, Reuters reported.

Russian troops also managed to take control of the Antonov Airport, also known as the Hostomel Airport, located around 16 kilometres from the capital city of Kyiv.

Videos showed large explosions in the sky and debris falling over Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv on Friday morning. Missiles were also seen being fired from Kyiv.

Thousands of Ukrainians have already started fleeing the country, and arriving in neighbouring central European nations, prompting fears of a possible refugee crisis.

On Thursday, Russian forces managed to seize control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant following a fierce battle with Ukrainian troops.

