Watch: Air raids, missiles, explosion wreak havoc across Ukraine amid Russia invasion

Explosions echoed across Ukraine after Russian forces launched a major attack on Thursday, pouring in from across the border, firing missiles on cities and military bases. Over 137 people have been killed so far, according to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The invasion began early on Thursday, soon after Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a televised address, called for Ukraine to lay down its arms. Soon after his address, explosions were heard in the cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa. Despite warnings from the West, Russian troops then launched their attack by land, air and sea, prompting Ukraine to declare martial law and sever all diplomatic relations with Russia.

Cities and villages across Ukraine were bombarded with air attacks, explosions and ground invasions. As tensions mounted, a Ukrainian military plan with 14 people onboard crashed south of Kyiv on Thursday, AFP reported.

Missiles rain down around Ukraine as Russia launches a full-scale attack https://t.co/0FzMCAGHdo pic.twitter.com/3zQalYUgUn — Reuters (@Reuters) February 25, 2022

Besides the country’s military bases, videos show private property being destroyed in air strikes and counter fire. Early on Friday, Ukrainian downed an enemy aircraft over Kiev, which then crashed into a residential building setting it on fire, Reuters reported.

Ukrainian forces downed an enemy aircraft over Kyiv in the early hours on Friday, which then crashed into a residential building and set it on fire, an adviser to the interior minister said https://t.co/mbJEueJR4c pic.twitter.com/kNvSDU8zdF — Reuters (@Reuters) February 25, 2022

Russian troops also managed to take control of the Antonov Airport, also known as the Hostomel Airport, located around 16 kilometres from the capital city of Kyiv.

Breaking: @mchancecnn with Russian forces at the Antonov airport about 15 miles outside of Kyiv. “These troops you can see over here, they are Russian airborne forces. They have taken this airport” pic.twitter.com/SnvmwQ1GeA — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) February 24, 2022

Videos showed large explosions in the sky and debris falling over Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv on Friday morning. Missiles were also seen being fired from Kyiv.

VIDEO Buildings have been destroyed after a shelling in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol as Russia launched a military assault on its neighbour, hitting targets across the country pic.twitter.com/J6d7DVzWl6 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 24, 2022

Thousands of Ukrainians have already started fleeing the country, and arriving in neighbouring central European nations, prompting fears of a possible refugee crisis.

Ukrainian refugees camp out at Polish train stationhttps://t.co/1qa6255iqY 📹 Ukrainians fleeing their home country cross over into neighbouring Poland, mostly by car. Fears are mounting over a possible refugee crisis in the region in the wake of the Russian invasion pic.twitter.com/6BOrTQlwRc — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 25, 2022

On Thursday, Russian forces managed to seize control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant following a fierce battle with Ukrainian troops.