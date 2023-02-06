scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Watch: Buildings collapse as strong 7.8-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey, Syria

A collapsed building is seen following an earthquake in Pazarcik, in Kahramanmaras province, southern Turkey, early Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. A powerful earthquake has caused significant damage in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. Damage was reported across several Turkish provinces, and rescue teams were being sent from around the country.(Depo Photos via AP)
At least 21 people were killed in Turkey after a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook the country’s south and also northern Syria on Monday. Numerous videos shared on social media showed rubbles of collapsed buildings from cities in Turkey, as people tried to rescue the trapped survivors.

According to the US Geological Survey said the quake was centred about 33 kilometres (20 miles) from Gaziantep, a major city and provincial capital. It was centred 18 kilometres (11 miles) deep, and a strong 6.7 aftershock rumbled about 10 minutes later.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched” to the areas hit by the quake.“We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage,” he wrote.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that there were at least 6 aftershocks. He urged people not to enter damaged buildings due to the risks and leave the roads clear for emergency vehicles. “Our priority is to bring out people trapped under ruined buildings and to transfer them to hospitals,” he said.

A video from the CCTV footage of a store near the city of Gaziantep reportedly captured the powerful earthquake that lasted for about 90 seconds.

The Syrian state media reported that a large number of building collapsed in Aleppo and Hama, while in northwest Syria, the opposition’s Syrian Civil Defence described the situation in the rebel-held region as “disastrous” adding that entire buildings have collapsed and people are trapped under the rubble.

According to an AP report, in Damascus, buildings shook and many people went down to the streets in fear. The quake jolted residents in Lebanon from beds, shaking buildings for about 40 seconds. Many residents of Beirut left their homes and took to the streets or drove in their cars away from buildings.

Turkey sits in one of the world’s most active earthquake zones. More than 17,000 people were killed after a powerful earthquake had hit northwest Turkey in 1999.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 09:45 IST
