Watch: The moment when Iran fired missiles targeting US bases in Iraq

Iran launched a dozen missile strikes on US-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday as a retaliatory attack for the US drone strike that killed Iranian commander General Qassem Soleimani a few days back. In the strikes, Iran claimed that at least 80 ‘American terrorists’ were killed, which they said was a “slap in the face” of America.

This video shows Iran ballistic missiles hitting US bases in Iraq. A bright streak of light can be seen landing on ground targets. As the night sky is lit up for a short period of time, people can be heard running for cover.

#WATCH: Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles at 5:30 p.m. (EST) on January 7 and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil, in Iraq. pic.twitter.com/xQkf9lG6AP — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2020

Iran has said that none of its missiles were intercepted. State TV, citing a senior Revolutionary Guards source, also said Iran had 100 other targets in the region in its sights if Washington took any retaliatory measures. It also said U.S. helicopters and military equipment were “severely damaged”.

The recent escalation in the US-Iran tensions has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.

